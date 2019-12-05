Forest Lake Area High School (FLAHS) went into lockdown this morning after a student threatened another.
According to a statement from the district, the FLAHS school resource officer received a tip that a student had made threats against another student and potentially had a weapon. The school immediately went into lockdown status, which was lifted after school administrators and police identified and apprehended the student.
"There is no longer a threat to student or school safety and the lockdown has been lifted," said Renee Reedy, communications coordinator for Forest Lake Area Schools. "Student safety is always our first priority and we operate under an abundance of caution to help ensure that safety."
The investigation is ongoing.
