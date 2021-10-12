Batteries Plus opens new location in Forest Lake

FOREST LAKE — The new Batteries Plus location is now open in Forest Lake. It is locally owned and operated by Jen and Shane Ebertowski. After a 20-year career in retail management across the Twin Cities, Jen became focused on building her own operation that would provide a useful service to her community. Shane, who still works in maintenance management, was a frequent customer of Batteries Plus for his work and suggested it would be a perfect fit for what they want to do.
“Batteries Plus of Forest Lake will meet the need for those that need immediate repair for devices, quality products in stock and same-day services,” Jen said. “Our local team will be there to help provide a memorable experience that is readily accessible to residents, local businesses, and more to meet their demand for a quick and efficient shopping experience, conveniently located in their neighborhood.”
Batteries Plus will provide locals with automotive service needs such as free car battery testing and installations, key fob programming to battery-powered wheelchairs, hearing aids, thermometers, generators and more. The store will also offer a range of products, including automotive batteries (ATV, snowmobile, motorcycle, car, marine and golf cart), chargers, cell phone batteries, phone essentials, SLA batteries and alkaline batteries.
To find out more information about the new Forest Lake location, visit batteriesplus.com/store-locator/mn/forestlake/batteries-plus-784 or call them at (651) 272-5656.
— From press release
