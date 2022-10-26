The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is hosting an in-person public meeting on Nov. 1 to discuss proposed road construction on Highway 97 between I-35 and Highway 61 in Forest Lake.
The meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Forest Lake City Center in the 2nd Floor Community Room, 1408Lake St. S. in Forest Lake. MnDOT, city and county staff will be available to give project information and answer questions. Information provided at the event will later be made available on the project webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.