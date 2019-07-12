The City of Forest Lake is inviting the public to a community input session 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. The meeting will focus on the city's strategic plan and is intended to "allow for the free flow of ideas and exchange of information," according to a city e-mail.
The session will be held in the Community Room, located on the second floor of Forest Lake City Center, 1408 S. Lake St.
Residents unable to attend the meeting may share their thoughts via an online survey, which can be accessed here.
