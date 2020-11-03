State Senator District 39
Karin Housley, R (incumbent): 52.84%
Josiah Hill, DFL: 47.08%
State Representative District 39A
Bob Dettmer, R (incumbent): 57.63%
Ann Mozey, DFL: 42.29%
State Representative District 39B
Shelly Christensen, DFL (incumbent): 50.42%
Joe Garofalo, R: 49.52%
Forest Lake Mayor
Mara Bain (incumbent): 97.42%
Write-In: 2.58%
Forest Lake City Council (2)
Sam Husnik (incumbent): 31.07%
Hanna Valento: 25.87%
Eric Michael Langness: 21.6%
Tim Miller: 21.03%
Stillwater City Council, Ward 2
David Junker (incumbent): 98.03%
Write-In: 1.97%
Stillwater City Council, Ward 3
Laurance K. Odebrecht: 99.11%
Write-In: 99.11%
STILLWATER AREA SCHOOL BOARD -
School Board Member at Large (3)
Katie Hockert: 19.01%
Annie Porbeni: 17.69%
Matt Onken: 17.62%
Dawn Beavers: 12.10%
Michael B. Ptacek: 11.69%
Sarah Stivland: 10.96%
Philip St. Ores: 5.71%
Nance Purcell: 4.91%
Special Election for School Board Member at Large (2)
Beverly Petrie: 28.99%
Alison Sherman: 28.59%
Bill Giles: 16.23%
Tim Brewington: 14.32%
Joseph Ehrler: 5.89%
Roger Ziemann: 5.69%
