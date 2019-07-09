Forest Lake News

2nd arrest made in May Township shooting case

  • Elizabeth Callen/Staff Writer
Police have arrested a second man for his suspected involvement in the kidnapping and shooting of a St. Paul woman who was found in a May Township roadway earlier this month. 

School board notes

  • By Loretta Harding/Contributing Writer
The Forest Lake School Board at its June 6 meeting took the following actions: 

Four landscapes for June birding

  • By Jackie Bussjaeger/Contributing Writer
By June, the craze of bird migration has slowed down, and Minnesota’s birds are settling in for nesting season. This is the time of year to take advantage of the habitat in our backyards that provide nesting habitat for the spectacular species that will stay with us throughout the summer.

Event expected to draw 100 K-9s and handlers

  • Shannon Granholm/Quad Community Press Editor
LINO LAKES — As many as 100 K-9s and their handlers from all over the state and surrounding states — including Wisconsin and North Dakota — will visit Lino Lakes this month to be certified and compete for awards.

Hwy. 36 closure scheduled this weekend

Eastbound Hwy. 36 from Century Avenue to Interstate 694 will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 10. The closure is necessary to allow construction crews to install storm sewer under the highway.

Youth spark community conversations on climate change

  • By Elizabeth Callen/Staff Writer
FOREST LAKE — Annica Stiles thinks a lot about climate change. The Forest Lake junior is an active member of her school's environment club and plans to declare a major in environmental humanities when she gets to college next fall. Climate change, she said, is the defining issue of her gener…

Bill memorializing fallen Stillwater officer signed into law

  • Elizabeth Callen/Staff Writer
SAINT PAUL — On Friday, May 3, Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) signed into law a bill that will rename a portion of Hwy. 95 after fallen corrections officer Joseph Gomm. The bill, authored by Sen. Karin Housley (R-St. Marys Point) had previously passed the House and Senate with unanimous support.Gomm wa…

