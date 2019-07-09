Following reports from concerned Minnesotans, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is warning consumers to beware of false claims, deceptive sales pitches, inaccurate water quality data and scare tactics used by some water treatment companies to sell expensive and unnecessary home water …
The Forest Lake School Board at its June 27 meeting took the following actions:
St. Croix Festival Theatre opens its summer comedy, "Fools," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13. The show runs July 13 through Aug. 4.
Police have arrested a second man for his suspected involvement in the kidnapping and shooting of a St. Paul woman who was found in a May Township roadway earlier this month.
MAY TOWNSHIP — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman and leaving her for dead on a May Township road June 9.
By June, the craze of bird migration has slowed down, and Minnesota’s birds are settling in for nesting season. This is the time of year to take advantage of the habitat in our backyards that provide nesting habitat for the spectacular species that will stay with us throughout the summer.
Larry Martini, Director of Business Services for Forest Lake Area Schools was recently honored as School Business Official of the Year by the Minnesota Association of School Business Officials (MASBO).
The Washington County Historical Society will welcome Victor Wanchena at the Historic Warden’s House Museum 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23. This free presentation will dive into the evolution of corrections in Minnesota.
Four people have died in Washington County of suspected overdoses within the last two weeks.
LINO LAKES — As many as 100 K-9s and their handlers from all over the state and surrounding states — including Wisconsin and North Dakota — will visit Lino Lakes this month to be certified and compete for awards.
A group of northern Minnesota print and digital news publications are now part of neighboring Northstar Media, Inc., a company owned by Gene and Carter Johnson.
BAYPORT—Xcel Energy announced on Monday, May 20 that it will retire the Allen S. King coal plant in Bayport by 2028, more than a decade ahead of schedule.
Eastbound Hwy. 36 from Century Avenue to Interstate 694 will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 10. The closure is necessary to allow construction crews to install storm sewer under the highway.
WYOMING — A 911 caller reporting an active shooter inside a Wyoming home falsified her report, according to the Wyoming Police Department.
FOREST LAKE — A group of veterans is experiencing the healing power of therapy, thanks to a caring team comprised of both two- and four-legged therapists.
FOREST LAKE — The U.S. Department of Education announced today that Forest Lake Area High School has been designated as a 2019 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools award honoree, the only school in Minnesota to receive this recognition.
Sharon DeRaad never got to meet her Uncle Dante; he died during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor years before she was born. But this Memorial Day weekend, she'll drive from Forest Lake to Virginia, Minnesota, to attend his funeral and witness his remains buried alongside those of her gran…
Hwy. 36 from Century Avenue to Interstate 694 will be closed for eastbound traffic from 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, to 5 a.m. Monday, May 20, for the installation of a storm sewer across the highway. For more information, call 651-430-6026.
FOREST LAKE — Annica Stiles thinks a lot about climate change. The Forest Lake junior is an active member of her school's environment club and plans to declare a major in environmental humanities when she gets to college next fall. Climate change, she said, is the defining issue of her gener…
SAINT PAUL — On Friday, May 3, Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) signed into law a bill that will rename a portion of Hwy. 95 after fallen corrections officer Joseph Gomm. The bill, authored by Sen. Karin Housley (R-St. Marys Point) had previously passed the House and Senate with unanimous support.Gomm wa…
