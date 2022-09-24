In a rainy Homecoming game, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs stayed unbeaten with a 36-14 conquest of the Tartan Titans on Friday evening.
The Zephyrs (4-0) gained 319 yards, all on the ground, led by Cory Bohmert. The senior tailback scored from 41, 29, and 54 yards while rolling up 236 yards in 18 attempts. Bohmert’s four-game totals are 887 yards and 13 TD’s.
The other touchdowns were a 17-yard run by quarterback Sam Garry, and Eric Buttke’s fumble recovery return of 27 yards.
Tartan (2-2) rushed for 202 yards and passed for 54 while suffering four turnovers on three fumbles and an interception. The Titans got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on short runs by Ethan Kaemmer and Jaymonte Hawkins.
Zephyr linebacker Cody Dvorak made nine tackles, including a sack and another tackle for loss. Will Harris recovered two fumbles. Carsten Cummins intercepted pass. Brett System made five tackles, including a sack.
Tartan …….…. 0 0 0 14 — 14
Mahtomedi … 6 8 16 6 — 36
Mah — Cory Bohmert 41 run (kick failed)
Mah — Eric Buttke 27 fumble recovery (Sam Garry kick)
Mah — Garry 17 run (Ramsey Morrell pass from Garry)
Mah — Bohmert 29 run (Morrell pass from Garry)
Tar — Ethan Kaemmer 1 run (Axx Burback kick)
Mah — Bohmert 54 run (kick failed)
Tar — Jaymonte Hawkins 5 run (Aiden Burback kick)
Zephyr statistics
Rushing — Bohmert 18-236, Garry 4-54, Chase Devins 1-13, Jacob Dalum 2-7, Carstens Saenger 2-5, Gunnar Sather 1-4
Passing — Garry 0-7-0, 1 int
Tackle leaders (solo-assist-totals) — Cody Dvorak 6-3-9, Tommy Muetzel 5-2-7, Nicholas Rollinger 3-2-5, Tyler Gunderson 2-4-6, Alec Mahoney 1-4-5, Brett Swystun 2-3-5, Will Harris 1-3-4, Eric Buttke 2-2-4, Dalum 1-3-4, Javan Harvey 2-2-4
QB sacks — Dvorak 1
Tackles for loss — Dvorak 1, Swystun 1
Fumble recoveries — Harris 2, Buttke 1
Interception — Cummins 1
