Riding pinpoint passing and stout defense, Mounds View opened the football season with a 17-7 win over the Farmington Tigers on Friday evening in Farmington.
“Very proud of the way we competed throughout the night,” coach Aaron Moberg reflected. “First game of the year it is always exciting to see how guys will respond. We made a number of mistakes in all three phases, and we will learn and grow from them. We also did many things well in all three phases that we can build on.”
The Mustangs took a 10-0 lead in the second quarter on Ben Hoiland’s 31-yard field goal and a three-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Sampson to Peter Nguyen.
Farmington pulled within 10-7 in the fourth quarter when the Mustangs had a turnover at their own five-yard line and the Tigers capitalized with a one-yard touchdown by Layne Johnson.
The Mustangs countered with a two-yard TD plunge by Jack Bongard to regain a 10-point lead.
Alternating quarterbacks Sampson and Joey Fretheim combined to complete 23 of 29 passes for 185 yards, with Nguyen making six caches. Tyler Nystrom, two-time all-conference wideout, drew lots of defensive attention and snagged four passes for 82 yards.
The Mustangs didn’t have big gainers but controlled the ball most of the night with 79 plays netting 250 yards, while holding the Tigers to 119 net yards.
“A variety of guys stepped up to help move the chains,” Moberg said.
Defensively, linebacker Evan Hatton led the way. “He had a big night, living in the Tiger backfield,” Moberg noted. The secondary gave up just 56 air yards . “They did a great job communicating coverages,” Moberg assessed. “Really fun to see some new faces step up in their first varsity game.”
