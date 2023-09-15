Mahtomedi rushed for 349 yards but still had a tough game against Hastings, beating the Raiders 13-7 on Thursday evening in Hastings.
Cole Saenger led the Zephyrs (2-1) as he carried 12 times for 183 yards. He broke away for a 51-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to open a 13-0 lead with 3:38 left.
Alec Mahoney rolled up 101 yards in 16 carries and quarterback Charlie Brandt addd 49 in 13 carries, with a two-yard TD in the first quarter.
Mahtomedi limited Hastings (1-2) to 41 yards rushing and 118 passing. Hastings got on the board in the fourth quarter when Matthew Foss scored on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Lukas Foss.
The Zephyrs committed three turnovers while Hastings had none. Brandt threw two interceptions while completing five of 16 for 40 yards. William Newman caught three for 27 yards. Gunnar Sather had a 33-yard kick off return.
Lukas Foss completed 10 of 24 passes for 118 yards with Matthew Foss catching four for 56 yards.
