The Mahtomedi girls placed second and the boys third in the Metro East Conference cross country meet St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park near Hastings on Saturday.
The Henry Sibley girls edged the Zephyrs 40 to 45, with Simley third at 94. For the Zephyrs, Kai Kapfer placed third, Sarah Brings fourth, Makayla Fischer 10th, Anna Thompson 15th and Claire Wirka 17th.
The boys toile three teams were Henry Sibley with 40, St. Thomas Academy 52 and Mahtomedi 92. For the Zephyrs, Ryan Malvey placed ninth, Chris Benson 12th, Owen Affolter 20th, Lucas Granec 24th and Matt Gammons 27th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.