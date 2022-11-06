Luke Williams, White Bear Lake junior, placed 25th at the state cross country meet Saturday, earning all-state status. The top 25 are designated all-state.
Williams, who was Section 4AAA champion, hit the finish line in 16:07.8 in the state Class 3A race at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Seven White Bear Lake athletes ran at state as individual qualifiers.
In the boys race, sophomore Isaac Kolstad placed 114th in 17:16, sophomore Vaughn Larson 116th in 17:16, and senior Dhruva Pingale 138th in 17:40.
Katelyn Porter, Bear senior, placed 53rd in the girls race in 19:43, while junior Rosie Sommers finished 83rd in 20:00 and eighth-grader Clara Kolstad 117th in 20:33.
