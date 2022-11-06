Led by two all-staters, Linnea Ousdigian and Taylor Isabel, the Mounds View girls cross country team placed third in the state Class 3A meet on Saturday.
The top five teams were Wayzata with 39 points, Minnetonka 89, Mounds View 127, Centennial 156 and Prior Lake 174, on the St. Olaf College course in Northfield.
Wayzata senior Abbey Nachanicky was champion in a state meet record 16:47.7 and the Trojans had five of the top 22.
Ousdigian, an eighth-grader, placed 10th in 18:19. Isabel, a senior, placed 13th in 18:30. The top 25 make all-state. Isabel was also all-state last year, placing 10th in 18:42. Ousdigian jumped from 79th place last year as a seventh-grader.
The Mustangs also had senior Wren Anderson in 34th place in 19:17, junior Emily Mehta 49th in 19:27, senior Laurin Isabel 87th in 20:00, junior Lauren Kath 109th in 20:27, and sophomore Kate Roeber 131st in 20:47, among 159 runners.
