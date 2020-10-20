Mahtomedi concluded its cross country season with the girls team placing sixth among 10 teams and the boys placing ninth among 13 teams in Section 4AA on Oct. 14 at Highland Nine golf course in St. Paul.
The Stillwater boys and Highland Park girls were team champs. Stillwater had both individual champs in seniors Ethan Vargas (16:09) and Analee Weaver (17:39).
The Zephyr girls top five was sophomore Sarah Brings in 27th place (21:05), senior Kaia Kapfer in 28th (21:12), junior Makayla Fischer in 31st (21:36), junior Ava Wilson in 42nd (22:11), and junior Anna Thompson 45th (22:22) among 77 runners.
Four juniors led the Zephyr boys with Ryan Malvey 42 (18:02) followed by a trio hitting the chute together: Owen Affolter (18:27), Lucas Granec (18:27) and Chris Benson (18:29) in 51-52-53 places. Freshman Matt Gammons placed 55th (18:55) among 98 runners.
