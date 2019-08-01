The Flaherty family of Hugo welcomed home Captain Eric Flaherty of the Minnesota Army National Guard with the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls” Sunday, July 21. Eric was deployed for 10 months in Kuwait.
