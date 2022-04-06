HUGO — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim after a garage fire last weekend.
Despite life-saving efforts, Daniel Scott Bailey, 37, of Hugo, was pronounced dead on scene Saturday, April 2.
At 3:23 p.m., the Hugo Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire in the 8400 block of 132nd Street N in Hugo. Upon arrival, crews found an attached garage fully involved. Crews made an initial defensive attack on the garage and knocked down a bulk of the fire within minutes.
While conducting a search of the residence, Bailey was located on the second level of the home. He was rescued and lifesaving efforts were attempted but unsuccessful.
Automatic aid was received from the following fire departments: Forest Lake, Scandia, Stillwater, Mahtomedi, White Bear Lake and Lino Lakes. Mutual aid was also received from the Centennial Fire District.
The Sheriff’s Office says the cause of death has not yet been determined, however no foul play is suspected at this time. The Minnesota State Fire Marshall has ruled the cause of the fire as accidental. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine Bailey’s exact cause of death.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include up-to-date information.
