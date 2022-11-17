The city of Centerville and the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network recently held a Veterans Day ceremony to honor veterans. The ceremony included the Pledge of Allegiance, a flag ceremony, prayer, a veterans exhibit and the installation of green lights outside of City Hall for Operation Green Light for veterans.
