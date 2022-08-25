Valuable learning tool

Sparks fly as members of the Hugo Fire Department use a power saw to cut into the metal side of donated school bus during a recent training exercise. It was the first time the department had access to a school bus to use as a training tool for firefighters to practice a variety of extrication methods. The bus will now be sold for scrap metal. 

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

Members of the Hugo Fire Department used a donated school bus during a recent training exercise. It was the first time the department had access to a school bus to use as a training tool for firefighters to practice a variety of extrication methods. The bus will now be sold for scrap metal. With school starting up in a couple of weeks, the exercise couldn’t have happened at a better time.

