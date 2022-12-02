Time to ‘Stuff the Truck’

It’s that time of year again when the Hugo Fire Department asks community members to donate items to its food and toy drive, better known as “Stuff the Truck.” Drop off items at the fire station in between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. All of the items collected will be given to the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf.
