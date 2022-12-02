Time to ‘Stuff the Truck’

It’s that time of year again when the Hugo Fire Department asks community members to donate items to its food and toy drive, better known as “Stuff the Truck.” Drop off items at the fire station in between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. All of the items collected will be given to the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf. 

 File Photo

It’s that time of year again when the Hugo Fire Department asks community members to donate items to its food and toy drive, better known as “Stuff the Truck.” Drop off items at the fire station in between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. All of the items collected will be given to the Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.