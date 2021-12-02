The more the merrier

Although there may not be any snow this week, that won’t stop Santa and the Hugo Fire Department from collecting food and toys as part of the annual drive. The event will culminate with the Stuff the Truck event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the fire station, located at 5323 140th Street. N. Pictured are Hugo residents Vivienne, Evelyn and their mother Mindy Thorstad delivering wrapped toys to Santa at Lions Park. 

 File | Press Publications

Although there may not be any snow this week, that won’t stop Santa and the Hugo Fire Department from collecting food and toys as part of the annual drive. The event will culminate with the Stuff the Truck event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the fire station, located at 5323 140th Street. N.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.