Oneka Ridge filled with golfers since opening

HUGO — Oneka Ridge Golf Course has been filled with grateful golfers ever since the governor ruled that courses could be opened on April 18.
“It’s been 100 percent full here every day that it’s nice out,” said Jon Hatcher, club pro of the Hugo course.
Gov. Tim Walz made golf courses an exception to the stay-at-home order that is currently in effect until May 18, as long as social distancing and sanitary guidelines are followed.
Hatcher said, “The main thing is being outside and getting some exercise and being back at the club. Everybody definitely missed it.”
Oneka Ridge’s COVID-19 rules are:
•Leave the flagstick in the hole.
•Maintain 6 feet of social distance, or “about the distance of arms outstretched or length of a golf cart.”
•No rakes, benches or ball washers are allowed on the course.
•One rider per cart unless you are from the same household.
•Return your cart to the area near the cart barn for disinfecting
“It’s been better than expected,” Hatcher said about golfers following the guidelines. “They have been taking pretty good responsibility for themselves.”
