A 51-year-old man from Shoreview has been charged with five counts (four felonies and one gross misdemeanor) after he allegedly shot out the window of a squad vehicle parked at a police station.
The Anoka County Attorney's Office has charged Donald Raymond Guse with five counts, which include: drive-by shooting, reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, second-degree driving while impaired and first-degree criminal damage to property.
According to the criminal complaint, at 7:09 p.m. Jan. 10, officers from the Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) were inside the station in Circle Pines when they heard what was thought to be a gunshot outside.
Officers went outside to check the area and observed that a bullet had been fired into the driver's side window of one of the squad cars parked next to the building. The projectile that hit the window ricocheted from the squad car to the glass door of the building, causing it to shatter.
The criminal complaint states that officers went back inside to review surveillance video from the exterior of the building, which showed a white Chevrolet pickup stopping on North Road, and the occupant appearing to fire a round at the building. A short time later, a pickup matching the description of the one on video was located nearby. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled the scene. The complaint states the officers quickly found the vehicle, which had turned onto a nearby drive. Guse was identified as the driver.
While officers were removing Guse from the vehicle, a spent shotgun shell fell out of the passenger side of the vehicle, according to the complaint. Officers subsequently located a scoped shotgun in the backseat of the pickup. Per the complaint, officers noted that Guse smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. Guse also failed several field sobriety tests and refused to take a breath test.
Guse was interviewed by police and ultimately admitted firing the gun at the squad car. According to the criminal complaint, he stated that he stopped his vehicle on the roadway, lined up the shot through the open passenger window, and fired. He said he was trying to shoot the tire of the squad car. The motive of the shooting is still unclear.
Guse has a prior DWI conviction from March 2018 in Anoka County. Guse appeared in Anoka County Distrit Court Jan. 12 and Judge Thomas Fitzpatrick set bail at $400,000 without conditions or $200,000 with conditions (no use/possession of firearms and no use of mood-altering chemicals). Guse's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8.
The most serious charge, drive-by shooting, carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or up to a $20,000 fine.
