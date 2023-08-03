Ramsey and Washington County search crews are searching for a swimmer who went missing Wednesday night on Bald Eagle Lake in White Bear Lake Township. According to Fox 9 News, 62-year-old Mark Lowell jumped off a pontoon boat to retrieve something from the water, went under and didn't resurface. Water Patrol boats were launched a short time later and searched until 1 a.m. Search efforts are continuing today at 10 a.m.
