The Centennial Fire District, with the help of Santa, held its annual Santa Parade Monday, Dec. 9 in Centerville. During the parade, 1,114 pounds of food, $307 in cash, four gift cards and many toys were collected for area food shelves. — Photos by LeAnn and Nate Michael
