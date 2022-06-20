The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
• A resident in the 15000 block of Emerald Drive at 11:30 a.m. May 8 reported harassment and feeling threatened by comments made by her soon-to-be ex-husband. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies advised the complainant on how to obtain a harassment restraining order (HRO).
• A bike was reported stolen at 2:17 p.m. May 9 from a yard in the 5000 block of 145th Street.
• Deputies were dispatched out to the scene of disorderly conduct and threats at 3:36 p.m. May 9 at a dealership in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. after a male became upset at the conditions of a vehicle he purchased. The buyer showed deputies the paperwork he had signed for the vehicle under “as-is” conditions. Deputies advised the purchaser that the issue was a civil matter. The dealership offered to assist in issues related to the vehicle.
• Deputies gave a courtesy ride to a patron of the American Legion in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. at 9:01 p.m. May 9 after she became intoxicated and argued with staff.
• Deputies conducted a warrant traffic stop on a male at 4:49 p.m. May 10 in the 6000 block of 145th Street N.
• Vehicle tampering was reported at 6:51 p.m. May 10 in the 5000 block of 159th Circle N., after the complainant’s surveillance cameras captured a male wearing white shoes and parking his dark-colored SUV near his neighbor’s residence before trying to gain entrance to a company vehicle parked outside it.
• Brown water coming out of a faucet in the 5000 block of Farnham Drive N. was reported at 6:53 p.m. May 10. This information has been passed on to the Hugo Public Works Department.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 3:10 a.m. May 11 pulling into the Festival Foods parking lot in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. just as the employees were leaving turned out to be the bakery delivery van.
• Diesel fuel was reported stolen at 10:20 a.m. May 11 from a bulldozer in the 16000 block of Europa Avenue N.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Empress Avenue N. at 4:25 p.m. May 11 reported receiving even more threatening text messages than before, after he reported the first round of threatening text messages to the Oak Park Heights Police Department.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 9:35 a.m. May 13 in the area of 165th Street N. and Harrow Avenue N. for driving after suspension, failure to display current registration and failure to provide proof of insurance after deputies conducted a traffic stop for significantly expired registration and discovered the driver's suspended status during the identification process. Because the driver refused to contact anyone to tow his vehicle away from the blocked intersection, it was impounded.
• The driver of a Buick sedan was cited at 2:15 p.m. May 13 in the area of Irish Avenue N. and 122nd Street N. for failure to insure his vehicle, moving violations and driver's license violations, after he was pulled over for not signaling a right-hand turn from southbound Jody Avenue N. onto westbound 122nd Street N. During the traffic stop, deputies also discovered in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database that the driver had been suspended from driving. The driver admitted to not having insured the vehicle.
• A KOPS (Keep Our Police Safe) alert was issued at 8:28 p.m. May 13 following an order for protection (OFP) violation in the 13000 block of Europa Trail Way N.
• Two suspicious vehicles reported May 15 in the area of Egg Lake Road and Foxhill Avenue at 7:16 a.m. and in the area of 137th Street N. and 137th Street Court N. at 1:00 p.m. turned out to be registered to the area and not of concern.
• A shooter reported at 1:45 p.m. May 15 in the 8000 block of 140th Street N. turned out to be on his own property and, therefore, was legally eligible to shoot, according to the Hugo city code.
• A suspicious vehicle parked at a boarded-up school in the area of 170th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. at 6:39 p.m. May 15 turned out to belong to a man who left his residence to escape from a family argument he was involved in. The subject said he was planning on taking a walk.
• A suspicious vehicle reported in the 14000 block of Fondant Avenue N. at 10:18 p.m. May 15 turned out to be a watcher of the blood moon and lunar eclipse.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 1:00 p.m. May 16 reported receiving threats from her son's girlfriend. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies advised the complainant to obtain a harassment restraining order (HRO).
• A complaint of juveniles in a park in the 12000 block of Exhall Avenue N. after hours and received at 9:40 p.m. May 16, turned out to have been made when the park was still open.
• A grocery store in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 10:34 p.m. May 16 reported a shoplifter stealing $30 worth of groceries.
• A leaf blower was reported stolen out a trailer belonging to a lawn service company parked in the area of Europa Trail N. and 130th Street N. at 9:30 a.m. May 17. The blower was later recovered in Newport.
• An intoxicated female was reported at 8:25 p.m. May 17 on Highway 61 just north of 140th Street N. The woman was trying to get out of a car due to being upset about her upcoming wedding.
• Contractors' materials were reported dumped into a wetland area near Fable Road N. and Fable Road Court N. at 10:28 a.m. May 18.
• Fraud was reported at 9:28 p.m. May 18 in the 15000 block of French Drive.
• A Hugo man, 36, was cited at 11:11 p.m. May 18 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 147th Street N. for driving after revocation, displaying expired registration and failure to provide proof of insurance after the driver spotted deputies and pulled over quickly to exchange places with his passenger. Deputies observed all of the maneuvering because they recognized the revoked driver before he spotted them.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 1:21 a.m. May 20 in the 16000 block of Henna Avenue N. turned out to be a valid driver picking up a male living near the caller's residence.
• The Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 5:24 a.m. May 20 reported a theft.
• Juveniles were reported at 7:59 p.m. May 20 for tagging a school building in the 14000 block of Francesca Avenue N. and hanging out on the roof of the school. The juveniles were gone when deputies arrived on the scene, and the graffiti was gone after the very next rainfall, as it was written in chalk.
• The driver of a dark-colored sedan was cited at 12:58 p.m. May 21 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 147th Street N. for driving after revocation, following a traffic stop for an obscured rear license plate and obstructed taillights and brake lights. His female passenger was allowed to continue driving the vehicle. The subject admitted that the vehicle belonged to him and that he had a revoked license. He was able to provide valid proof of insurance, however.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 9:37 p.m. May 21 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. turned out to belong to building security investigating an alarm outage.
• A report of a suspicious person spotted behind a closed business in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 11:21 p.m. May 21 turned out to be a valid concern, as the person was found to be in possession of marijuana wax. According to Minnesota statutes, marijuana wax is still marijuana. Therefore, its sale, manufacture and possession is prohibited. The difference between pot and marijuana wax is that possession of a small amount of the leafy variety (under 42.5 grams) is a petty misdemeanor. Possession of even 0.25 grams of marijuana wax is a felony.
— Loretta Harding
