The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A vehicle parked in the 4000 block of Valjean Blvd. N. received a citation under its wiper blades at 2:28 a.m. Feb. 3 for violating the winter parking ban. At least seven more vehicles parked throughout town received the same gift for the same activity during the wee hours of Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 147th Street N. at 7:13 p.m. Feb. 3 reported seeing an unknown person on camera inside his house. The complainant returned home before Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and cleared his own house. Nothing is reported missing.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:00 a.m. Feb. 4 on westbound 170th Street N. at Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked the vehicle on radar at 73 mph. The driver admitted to speeding.
• A vehicle reported stolen at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. turned out to be the complainant’s son, who went to unknown places with the car and hadn’t yet returned at the time of the report. Deputies advised the complainant that no crime had been committed, and she was dealing with a civil matter.
• Another complainant pitched an entirely different attitude at 2:15 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N., after deputies advised him that his missing/late vehicle was not a criminal stolen vehicle case, but a civil matter. When the complainant started yelling and swearing at deputies, they hung up on him.
• Deputies cited another vehicle at 3:10 a.m. Feb. 5 in the area of Falcon Avenue N. and 159th Street N. for violating the winter parking ordinance.
• A westbound motorist was cited at 7:44 a.m. Feb. 5 on 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
• A motorist was cited at 5:14 p.m. Feb. 5 on Oneka Parkway N. and 147th Street N. for undisclosed offenses, following a traffic stop for littering.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Geneva Avenue N. at 8:40 a.m. Feb. 6 reported receiving a Chase credit card in the mail that she didn’t apply for. The complainant told deputies her personal financial information had been compromised after a background check was performed on her through Eagle Brook Church. The complainant is working with Chase to cancel the card and has not lost money.
• Theft from motor vehicle was reported at 10:16 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 4000 block of Victor Path after the complainant noticed her vehicle had been gone through. Some items were missing.
• An argumentative motorist was cited at 8:12 p.m. Feb. 8 on Generation Avenue N. and Oneka Lake Blvd. N. for driving after suspension, failure to provide proof of insurance, no license plate lights and no brake lights, following a traffic stop for no rear license plate lights. And when the subject pulled over and stopped, no brake lights went on. The driver, who was not the registered owner of the vehicle, was surly on contact and failed to provide any kind of identification and admitted being suspended.
• A motorist was cited for speeding 61 mph in a 45 mph zone at 10:37 p.m. Feb. 8 on Forest Blvd. N. and 152nd Street N. During the traffic stop, deputies detected the odor of unburnt marijuana coming from the passenger compartment. A vehicle search yielded a vape pen containing a 2-gram THC oil cartridge, which deputies immediately seized. The driver was verbally warned about the contraband.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 6:48 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone by northbound deputies on routine patrol. During the traffic stop, deputies smelled marijuana, to which the driver admitted having a small amount. Deputies found and seized the pot and paraphernalia. Due to the driver’s cooperation, he was released with only a citation for speed.
• An adult male was arrested for undisclosed offenses at 9:34 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 5000 block of 142nd Street N.
• Residents in the 17000 block of Forest Road N. at 8:54 a.m. Feb. 10 reported the Ace garbage truck for hitting and damaging their mailbox. Deputies advised the complainant to contact the garbage hauler about the incident.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 11:49 a.m. Feb. 10 called the authorities on the Hugo Estates Management over a disagreement with parking rules. Deputies advised the complainant to contact their attorney or work out the civil issue with management.
— Loretta B. Harding
