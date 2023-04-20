The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies received a report of identity theft at 10:07 a.m. March 13 from the 5000 block of Egg Lake Road N.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 3:03 p.m. March 13 on Highway 61 just south of 130th Street N. for passing on the shoulder and displaying expired registration. During the traffic stop, deputies detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver and vehicle owner admitted to having pot in the vehicle, and a search was conducted. After a small amount of pot was located, the driver was released with a warning about the pot.
• A complainant from an unknown Hugo address at 3:28 p.m. March 13 reported buying a truck from a dealer without coming away with the title or the truck. The complainant also couldn’t remember the plate number of the truck and didn’t know where the truck went. After the complainant suggested the vehicle had been taken by the dealership, deputies advised him that it was a civil matter between him and the dealership.
• An unnamed vehicle parked in the 14000 block of Generation Avenue N. received a citation under the windshield wipers at 2:41 a.m. March 14 for violating the city’s winter parking ordinance.
• A wallet from the 13000 block of Europa Trail N. was reported lost at 12:56 p.m. March 14.
• A homeowner in the 12000 block of Homestead Drive N. at 3:10 p.m. March 14 reported a possible burglary, upon finding three unlocked windows and a battery missing from the alarm system after contractors were at the residence. Deputies advised the complainant to contact the alarm company to verify that the system was working normally.
• A westbound motorist was cited for speeding 42 mph in a 30 mph zone at 8:01 a.m. March 15 on Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked the vehicle on radar.
• A woman in the 4000 block of 162nd Street N. at 2:47 p.m. March 15 reported being harassed via phone and social media by another female.
• A resident in the 8000 block of 152nd Street N. at 8:03 a.m. March 16 reported receiving threats from a middle-aged male in Africa to release explicit photos he sent online to a person he thought was an adult female. The ransom to escape the extortion was $500. Deputies advised the complainant about his options.
• A Hugo woman was arrested without incident on a felony Otter Tail County body-only warrant for fifth-degree controlled substance crimes at 8:03 a.m. March 16 in the 7000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. After she was transported to jail, she was turned over the WCSO staff for booking.
• Deputies deployed their drone at 10:07 a.m. March 16 to assist the Hugo Public Works Department in the 5000 block of 125th Street N.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Finale Avenue N. at 3:32 p.m. March 16 reported being defrauded via the Xcel Energy scam, after he divulged credit card information to the scammer. Deputies advised the complainant to secure all his accounts and to use credit monitoring services.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 5:06 p.m. March 16 in the area of Goodview Avenue N. and 145th Street N. for driving after revocation, failure to provide proof of insurance and for not displaying a front license plate, after deputies, who knew the vehicle and its owner, conducted a traffic stop for the absent front plate. The driver admitted to all of the violations.
• A parent in the 5000 block of 145th Street N. at 8:44 p.m. March 16 reported TikTok bullying.
• A motorist pulled over for vehicle registration violations at 9:59 p.m. March 16 in the area of Frenchman Road and Oneka Parkway was arrested for narcotics crimes.
• A suspicious male reported at 1:01 a.m. March 17 at North Star Elementary School in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. turned out to be a motorist just taking pictures of his vehicle (with the ambiance that only a school building backdrop in the wee hours could provide).
• Vehicle tampering was reported at 8:53 a.m. March 17 in the 4000 block of 159th Street N.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 157th Way N. at 5:51 p.m. March 17 reported a Verizon wireless account created in his name that he didn’t authorize. No monetary loss was noticed at the time of the report.
• A suspicious male reported at 7:43 a.m. March 18 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. turned out to be an aspiring nature photographer setting up a place to take pictures of deer. The photographer lived within the park and was not committing any violations.
• An older male driving a gray Chevrolet Cruze in the area of Goodview Avenue N. and 130th Street N. was reported at 10:50 a.m. March 18 for following the complainant home and yelling at him. The complainant said that the male also hit his right leg with the passenger side of his vehicle before fleeing. The complainant suffered no injuries and said he only wanted the incident documented.
• A resident in the 5000 block of Farnham Drive N. at 1:54 p.m. March 18 reported her neighbor for threatening her when he warned her that she didn’t know what he was capable of whenever she lets her dogs out.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Ingersoll Avenue N. at 2:53 p.m. March 19 reported losing approximately $49,000 to a bitcoin scam through Bitfract. Bitfract provides a platform for the exchange of digital assets through digital wallets.
• The manager of a group home in the 5000 block of 127th Street N. at 10:38 a.m. March 20 reported a resident used another resident’s bank card to purchase items online.
• An unnamed male was arrested for DWI at 2:31 p.m. March 20 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N., after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out to the scene of an intoxicated male in a vehicle.
• A father in the 5000 block of 157th Street N. at 4:39 p.m. March 20 reported his daughter for accidentally pocket-dialing 911 while she walked home from the school bus. After the father said his daughter was scared about being in trouble, deputies reassured her father that no one was in trouble at all. Deputies then explained their policy of addressing abandoned 911 calls. Deputies usually call back on the number for a welfare check, because attackers often interrupt their victims trying to call 911 for help during domestic violence episodes.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 5:35 p.m. March 21 in the area of Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. for displaying tabs that expired in October, after deputies on patrol observed a vehicle they had stopped one month earlier for the same violation. The motorist was also stopped six months ago for the same violation, making a total of three traffic stops for the same violation he didn’t take care of. The driver said he was gifted the vehicle more than six months earlier, but had lost the title. A computer check confirmed the driver’s claim, but he was still cited.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:51 p.m. March 22 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 130th Street N. for driving after revocation, no license plate lights and using a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle, after deputies on patrol couldn’t see the license plate of a vehicle driving on the centerline. A computer check during the traffic stop showed the driver revoked with ignition interlock restriction. The driver had to arrange for a ride from a valid driver.
• An unidentified adult female was arrested at 9:52 p.m. March 22 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for undisclosed offenses, after she was pulled over for speeding.
• Deputies arriving at North Star Elementary School in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for a DARE presentation at 12:32 p.m. March 23 observed a gray sedan parked near to students playing outside. The vehicle fled immediately after the squad appeared. Teachers immediately flagged down deputies to advise them of suspicious activity surrounding the gray vehicle.
• A motorist was warned at 9:04 p.m. March 23 in the 5000 block of Frenchman Road about possessing marijuana in a vehicle, after deputies conducting a traffic stop for faulty equipment smelled pot in the vehicle. The driver admitted to having a small amount of it, along with a grinder, and a quick search yielded both. Deputies seized the items and entered them into evidence to be destroyed.
• Deputies on patrol in the area of Fenway Avenue N. and 142nd Street N. at 12:38 a.m. March 24 conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and cited its driver for having no permanent or temporary license plates.
• A driver with a commercial driver’s license was cited at 10:31 a.m. March 24 on eastbound Greene Avenue N. and Oneka Lake Blvd. N. for speeding 41 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked the vehicle on radar. The driver admitted to speeding one mile over the limit because he thought the speed limit was 40 mph. The driver’s attitude was described as good.
— Loretta Harding
