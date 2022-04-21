The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• Gas station attendants in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 9:04 p.m. March 13 reported a female for stealing two cans of Red Bull energy drink.
• A suspicious parked truck reported at 5:20 a.m. March 14 in the 17000 block of Greystone Avenue N. running with its lights off turned out to be a suspicious vehicle, indeed, after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies located the vehicle and began a low-speed pursuit. Due to road conditions in the area, deputies were unable to catch the vehicle. However, when deputies returned to the reported area, they saw that the suspicious truck had returned and was driving up to a house and turning around. When deputies showed up, the vehicle drove into a field and became stuck in the snow.
Deputies advised the complainant they would be conducting extra patrols of the area and awaiting any more suspicious truck reports.
• A mother and son in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 12:35 p.m. March 15 reported each other for a dispute over property to be pawned. Deputies provided both parties with information about eviction and civil standby procedures.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 4:43 p.m. March 15 in the area of Frenchman Road and Oneka Parkway N. for failure to provide proof of insurance after he was pulled over for no front license plate and a cracked windshield. During the traffic stop, deputies discovered the driver and registered owner had a limited license. The driver’s phone app stated the policy was canceled at the time of the stop.
• An adult male was arrested at 6:22 p.m. March 15 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. following a traffic stop for expired registration.
• Deputies issued a written warning for speeding at 6:33 a.m. March 16 in the area of 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Generation Avenue N. at 9:33 a.m. March 17 reported being scammed out of money via social media.
• A disingenuous driver was cited at 8:33 a.m. March 18 in the area of Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for displaying tabs that were “significantly expired” and for misusing tabs from another vehicle, after deputies pulled him over for displaying red 2021 tabs that appeared to belong to another vehicle. During the traffic stop, deputies confirmed their suspicions about the tabs and that the vehicle’s actual tabs had expired in October 2020. The driver and registered owner stated he thought the tabs were the appropriate tabs for his vehicle and denied knowing the registered owner of the tabs he had on his plates.
• A male was arrested at 8:26 a.m. March 19 in the 13000 block of Flay Avenue for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO) by using a third party to contact the complainant.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Victor Path N. at 4:18 p.m. March 19 reported his roommate for taking his vehicle.
• A motorist was cited at 6:25 p.m. March 19 in the 4000 block of Victor Path for driving after revocation, failure to transfer title and displaying expired registration after being pulled over for the tardy tabs
• A westbound driver was cited at 12:43 p.m. March 21 in the 6000 block of Egg Lake Road N. for speeding 55 mph in a 35 mph zone by eastbound Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar.
The driver admitted to going too fast, but said he thought the speed limit was the speed he was going.
• Fraud was reported at 2:37 p.m. March 21 in the 7000 block of 128th Street N.
• Attempted fraud and internet crimes were reported at 3:26 p.m. March 22 in the 9000 block of 180th Street N.
• A resident in the 8000 block of 140th Street N. at 10:31 p.m. March 23 reported his family for not giving his vehicle back after he agreed to a verbal contract regarding money payments, using the vehicle as collateral. He requested the help of deputies to get the vehicle back. Deputies quickly reminded the complainant that he had agreed to the verbal contract and that the matter was a civil issue he either needed to work out with his family or take up in civil court.
• Two unidentified females were hauled off to other locations at 2:16 a.m. March 24 and away from the 4000 block of 149th Street N. after deputies were called out the scene of a domestic.
At first, the two females were taken to a hotel; but one became uncooperative and had to be taken to the Ramsey County Detox Center.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 1:23 p.m. March 24 on westbound 170th Street N. at Henna Avenue N. for speeding 65 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar at 72 mph.
• A business owner in the 5000 block of 145th Street N. at 8:32 p.m. March 24 reported fraudulent text messages in the form of fake work requests. Deputies advised the complainant to block the number. The complainant gave out no money or information.
• An eastbound motorist was cited at 3:31 p.m. March 25 in the 10000 block of 122nd Street N. for speeding 65 mph in a 55 mph by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 72 mph. The driver said he was not paying attention.
• Another eastbound motorist was cited at 4:10 p.m. March 25 in the 10000 block of 122nd Street N. for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at that speed. The driver was slow to stop and subsequently may have missed out on a possible speed reduction on his citation.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 4:18 p.m. March 25 in the 10000 block of 122nd Street N. for speeding 66 mph in a 55 mph zone by stationary deputies, who clocked him on radar.
• A Minnesota man was cited for indecent exposure at 4:19 p.m. March 25 in the 12000 block of Fenway Avenue N. after he pulled down his pants and defecated in the complainant’s yard in full view of the complainant. The suspect’s exposed rear end was also in full view. Deputies arrived on scene in time to identify the man.
• A used car dealership in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 6:21 p.m. March 25 reported a disturbance.
• A juvenile was cited for underage drinking at 9:56 p.m. March 25 in the 13000 block of Forest Blvd. N. after he was pulled over for speeding. As deputies made contact with the two occupants of the vehicle, they noted both were under the age of 21 and observed a heavy odor of alcohol coming from within. A beer can was visible on the floor of the back seat. After conducting portable breath tests, deputies found the driver to have no alcohol at all in his system. However, his passenger, 17, registered a blood alcohol content of 0.10.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.