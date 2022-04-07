The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A resident in the 6000 block of 165th Street N. at 9:09 p.m. March 5 reported harassing messages from a person who had an active HRO taken out against him. The suspect was found to be in violation of the order.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:19 p.m. March 6 in the 13000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for failing to transfer his vehicle title in a timely manner, after deputies on routine patrol conducted a random license plate check of a vehicle and discovered its registration was suspended. During the traffic stop, the motorist told deputies he had bought the vehicle in August but had failed to register it.
•Deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone at 7:43 a.m. March 7 in the 8000 block of 170th Street N.
•Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 11:07 a.m. March 7 arrested a motorist on a warrant following the traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of 145th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for a cracked windshield and a vision-compromising object hanging from the rearview mirror. The driver also admitted to failing to insure the vehicle and displaying license plates that didn’t match. These last two violations were added to the subject’s tab of shame.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 4:36 p.m. March 7 on Elmcrest Avenue and Empress Way for displaying tabs that expired in August after deputies on patrol spotted his vehicle with that status on the I-35E off ramp. During the traffic stop, deputies detected the odor of pot and found paraphernalia and a little marijuana in the vehicle. The driver admitted to previously smoking pot in the vehicle.
•A resident in the 15000 block of Foxhill Avenue N. at 6:46 p.m. March 7 reported his personal identity compromised after he received a letter from the IRS that a Minnesota tax return had been unsuccessfully filed using his Social Security number. The Minnesota Department of Labor also advised the complainant that someone had tried and failed to apply for unemployment insurance benefits in his name. The complainant reported suffering no monetary loss to date. Deputies advised him to report the incidents to the Social Security Administration and banking institutions and to monitor his credit reports closely.
•Deputies arrested a motorist at 1:53 a.m. March 8 on Forest Blvd. N. and 12th Street N. for narcotics following a traffic stop, vehicle search, admission and field sobriety tests.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 6:36 a.m. March 8 on westbound 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar. The motorist admitted to being late for work.
•An eastbound motorist was cited at 7:00 a.m. March 8 on Generation Avenue N. and 150th Street N. for speeding 44 mph in a 30 mph zone by westbound deputies in their marked squad, who clocked her on radar.
•Harassment was reported at 3:47 p.m. March 8 at a massage parlor in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
•An unidentified woman was arrested on a warrant at 9:02 a.m. March 9 in the 6000 block of 170th Street N.
•A scam phone call was reported at 12:43 p.m. March 9 in the 6000 block of 132nd Street N. in which the complainant was contacted by someone who said he would trade him $750,000 and a blue Mercedes Benz in exchange for $450. The caller stated he would arrive at the residence at 1:00 p.m. Deputies arrived on scene to supervise the promised transaction, but the suspect was a no-show, and no money was lost by anyone.
•Deputies conducted a DWI arrest at 12:42 a.m. March 10 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 140th Street N.
•A civil matter was reported at 10:01 a.m. March 12 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N., which was resolved when the tow truck driver agreed to release the vehicle in question to the auto dealer.
•The primary instigator of a single-vehicle crash was arrested at 5:18 p.m. March 12 in the area of 137th Street N. and 137th Street Court N. after a passerby called in the accident. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the vehicle off the road and the driver in a state of impairment that was not caused by accident trauma. Their suspicions were confirmed after they conducted several field sobriety tests and brought him in. At jail, the driver’s blood alcohol content registered 0.18, so he was booked for gross misdemeanor DWI.
•At 9:57 p.m. March 12 another motorist was arrested in the area of Geneva Avenue N. and Egg Lake Road N. after deputies on patrol observed his swerving vehicle and failure to signal turns 150 feet before the turn. During the traffic stop, the driver showed signs of impairment and was made to take part in field sobriety tests. He performed “weakly” on the portable breath test with a 0.13 and was brought in. After presenting a blood alcohol content of 0.21, he was booked for gross misdemeanor DWI.
•Booming, flashing fireworks were reported by multiple complainants at 10:56 p.m. March 12 in the 13000 block of Fiona Avenue N. Deputies themselves saw the fireworks go off, but didn’t find or hear anything when they arrived at the source area.
— Loretta Harding
