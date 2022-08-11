The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• Neighbors in the 6000 block of 151st Street Court N. at 10:36 p.m. July 2 reported vehicles speeding through the neighborhood. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies spoke to individuals in such a car out in front of the complainant’s residence and advised them to slow down with so many children in the area.
•A motor vehicle was reported stolen over the weekend of July 1-3 from a residence in the 12000 block of Ethan Avenue N. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
•A suspicious theft reported at 8:11 a.m. July 3 from a construction site on Fable Road N. turned out a construction employee using the items.
•A motor vehicle was reported stolen at 6:38 p.m. July 3 from the 14000 block of Finale Avenue N. Deputies sent a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database form for the stolen vehicle to dispatch, and the vehicle was later recovered with no suspect information.
• A suspicious car reported for driving slowly through the neighborhood in the 4000 block of 162nd Street N. at
9:34 a.m. July 4 turned out to be a driver looking for his lost African gray parrot.
•Three juveniles were reported at 7:38 p.m. July 3 for being on the roof of Hugo Elementary School in the 14000 block of Francesca Avenue N. Deputies arriving on scene located two juvenile females and one juvenile male on the roof of the building and contacted their parents to be waiting for them at their homes. At 9:14 p.m. July 4, more juveniles were reported for being on a roof in the 13000 block of Freeland Avenue N. Those juveniles were made to get down from the roof and go home to their waiting parents.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Francesca Avenue N. at 1:47 p.m. July 6 reported two juvenile males for stealing her son’s bicycles and provided descriptions of the youths.
•A loose dog was reported at 6:55 p.m. July 7 for running around loose in the neighborhood of the 12000 block of Upper Heather Avenue N. The complainant told deputies the dog came from a home that currently had an open garage door.
When deputies caught up with the owner of the loose dog at his residence, the subject said that the dog has been able to unlock doors and must have done so when the owner was not at home.
•A resident in the 15000 block of Everton Avenue N. at 12: 53 p.m. July 7 reported a damaged mailbox.
•A resident in the 4000 block of Victor Path N. at 3:30 p.m. July 7 reported receiving multiple phone calls recently asking him to pay money for various reasons. The complainant confirmed he never sent money to any of the callers but wanted the public to be aware of it. Deputies gave the complainant several options and ideas on how to avoid these scams in the future.
•Residents in the 6000 block of 132nd Street N. at 12:42 p.m. July 8 reported a large delivery vehicle for driving onto their driveway even though the driveway is closed and a cable and flags are strung across it. The complainants said they didn’t order anything needing to be delivered and that the driver was upset and irate when she was told to leave the property.
The complainants noted that other delivery drivers also drive into their driveway for no apparent reason and always state their GPS instructs them to take the driveway, even though the driveway is not a public roadway and doesn’t appear to be one.
•A wallet was reported lost at 2:15 p.m. July 8 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
•Two suspicious males reported at 4:33 p.m. July 8 in the 6000 block of 132nd Street N. turned out to be two juvenile males legally selling electricity products. The males left the area.
•Juveniles were reported at 10:53 p.m. July 8 for playing “ding dong ditch” in the 4000 block of Victor Path.
•An unidentified driver was arrested at 2:13 a.m. July 9 in the MGM Liquor parking lot in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. for DWI after deputies came upon the vehicle with heavy front end damage and observed the intoxicated condition of its driver.
