The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A resident in the 13000 block of Freeland Avenue N. at 1:44 p.m. April 25 reported a neighborhood boy for being part of the prior night’s disturbance caused by juveniles who were reported roaming the area for several hours playing ding dong ditch and conducting other mischief. Deputies left their card at the juvenile’s house asking his mother to call them. Follow-up is pending.
• Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance caused by a drinking daughter in the 14000 block of Hyde Avenue N. at 4:45 a.m. April 26.
•A resident in the 4000 block of 126th Street N. at 10:25 a.m. April 26 reported the front window of his house damaged by a pellet gun. Although the complainant could provide no suspect information, a neighbor came forward to state her son may have accidentally hit the window with his BB gun. The two parties were left to work out the repairs in civil fashion, and deputies had a chat with the son about ways to practice firearm safety.
•A Hugo resident at 11:07 a.m. April 26 reported a scam phone call that used her maiden name and previous address. Although she provided the caller with debit card information, she incurred no financial loss at the time of the report. Deputies advised her to cancel her card and request financial institutions watch for further fraudulent activity.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 4:52 p.m. April 26 on eastbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for displaying registration that expired in May 2021. The driver had no explanation as to why he was driving around with registration that had expired so long ago.
•Another Minnesota motorist was cited at 5:20 p.m. April 26 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for displaying registration that expired last September. This driver also couldn’t provide a valid reason for expired registration.
•A resident in the 12000 block of Falcon Court N. reported the catalytic converter stolen from her vehicle overnight April 28-29. A neighbor witnessed the suspect motor vehicle and the male suspect lying partially underneath the complainant’s vehicle while holding a flashlight. The complainant was given a case number.
•Residents in the 8000 block of 126th Street N. at 5:54 p.m. May 1 reported an unknown vehicle for driving through their yard and leaving marks.
•An unidentified male was arrested at 4:29 p.m. May 2 in the 5000 block of 148th Street N. for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO), after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out to the scene of a disturbance at an address well known to them.
•A mom in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 5:17 p.m. May 2 reported receiving harassing text messages from her daughter. Deputies advised the complainant to block the number and consider taking out a harassment restraining order (HRO) against her daughter if matters escalate.
•A mom in the 14000 block of Hyde Avenue N. at 10:49 p.m. May 2 reported an ongoing civil dispute with her adult daughter.
•A westbound motorist was cited at 7:48 a.m. May 3 in the area of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 79 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar. The driver admitted to speeding 40 mph. For not trying to minimize his speed, the driver’s attitude was described as “good.”
•An unidentified motorist was arrested at 5:33 p.m. May 3 on 147th Street N. and Foxhill Avenue N. for driving after revocation, failure to provide proof of insurance and multiple equipment violations, after he was pulled over for a cracked windshield and significant body damage. A computer check during the traffic stop revealed the driver’s revoked status.
•A burglary was reported at 6:51 p.m. May 3 in the 17000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
• At 12:13 p.m. May 4, a resident in the 14000 block of Hyde Avenue N. reported continuing issues with her daughter, who is in the process of moving out, after the mother found salt in her vehicle’s gas tank.
•A business in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. reported a shoplifting incident at 11:32 p.m. May 4. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect.
•The driver of a small black hatchback was cited at 10:35 a.m. May 5 for failing to stop at the stop sign on northwest-bound Oneka Parkway onto northbound Farnham Avenue N.
•At 10:22 p.m. May 5, deputies were called to come up with a strategy for supervising property retrieval on behalf of a party moving out of a home in the 14000 block of Hyde Avenue N.
• A suspicious unattended bonfire reported at 12:45 a.m. May 6 in the 4000 block of 142nd Circle N. turned out to be a bonfire supervised by many during a gathering. But that was hours before. When everyone went back to their houses, so did the host.
Deputies reminded him to put out all bonfires before retiring for the night, which he then did.
•A dog was reported for jumping on a vehicle in the 16000 block of Jeffrey Avenue N. at 9:19 a.m. May 6 and damaging it. Deputies advised the complainant to contact an attorney about civil liability questions.
•The driver of a red sedan was cited at 10:59 a.m. May 6 on Goodview Avenue N. and 125th Street N. for driving after revocation, failure to provide proof of insurance and multiple equipment violations, following a traffic stop for a windshield so cracked as to obstruct the driver’s view. On running the driver’s personal information through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, deputies noted her suspended driver’s license from Florida. The driver admitted her vehicle was not insured, and her father was summoned to the scene. Dad then called his agent to insure the vehicle to prevent it from being towed.
•A rail car was reported at 2:10 p.m. May 6 for accidentally spilling a gallon of a product at Keystone Avenue N. and 122nd Street N. The spill had already been contained and cleaned up when deputies arrived on scene.
•Dark-colored water coming out of a faucet in the 14000 block of Fitzgerald Avenue N. was reported at 5:00 p.m. May 7 as part of an ongoing issue. Deputies advised the complainant to contact Hugo Public Works about the issue first thing Monday morning.
•An order for protection (OFP) violation reported at 8:49 p.m. May 7 in the 13000 block of Europa Way N. turned out not to be an OFP violation because no OFP had been properly served in the first place, and therefore could not be enforced. The complainant had reported her ex for calling her twice and sending her messages.
— Loretta Harding
