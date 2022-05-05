The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• Deputies on routine patrol at 1:38 a.m. March 27 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. reported seeing a goose in the middle of the roadway. Deputies pulled the goose over and shepherded it safely off the roadway.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 2:44 a.m. March 27 reported property damage.
• On April 2 at 1:18 a.m. Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies on routine patrol observed a parked vehicle that was used in the incident above that occurred one week prior. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and did not reveal what happened next.
• Deputies issued a written warning for speed at 10:06 a.m. March 28 in the area of Goodview Avenue N. and Geneva Avenue N.
• A resident at an unknown address at 2:46 p.m. March 28 reported that someone using her Social Security number fraudulently opened up several accounts.
• Theft was reported at 1:01 a.m. March 29 in the 14000 block of Geneva Avenue N.
• A westbound motorist was cited at 10:37 a.m. March 29 in the area of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 39 mph in a 30 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. The driver told deputies he didn’t know how fast he was going.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. at 12:08 p.m. March 29 reported receiving an anonymous text from someone trying to “verify her address.” The complainant did not “confirm” her address. Deputies advised the complainant to delete the text and block the number.
• The Hugo postmaster in the 5000 block of 150th Street N. at 12:16 p.m. March 29 reported receiving three Minnesota provisional driver’s licenses turned over by the letter carrier delivering them to the Rosemary Apartments in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way. None of the driver’s licenses had addresses corresponding to those that had previously reported mailbox theft, so the postmaster turned the items over to the WCSO for evidence as instructed by the postal investigator.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 124th Street N. at 12:45 p.m. March 29 reported that $25,000 was stolen from her Well Fargo savings account. The complainant needed a case number, as she is working with the Wells Fargo fraud department.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Fletcher Lane at 7:13 p.m. March 29 reported a catalytic converter theft.
• Deputies at 1:06 a.m. March 30 conducted a traffic stop in the area of 130th Street N. and Farnham Avenue N. for license plates that did not match the vehicle they were on. The driver was cited.
• A resident in the 4000 block of 149th Street N. at 8:23 p.m. March 30 reported receiving a flyer from the U.S. Department of State and believed it was fake. Deputies advised her contact the agency to validate the flyer.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 2:07 a.m. March 31 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 145th Street N., following a traffic stop.
• An motorist was cited for speed at 4:56 p.m. March 31 in the 6000 block of 170th Street N.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:18 p.m. March 31 on westbound Frenchman Road at Victor Hugo Blvd. for driving after suspension and failure to provide proof of insurance, following a traffic stop for an inoperable rear taillight.
Although deputies activated their emergency lights and siren, the motorist kept on going and signaled multiple times before being made to pull in to a parking lot.
A computer check during the stop showed the driver to be suspended. As deputies reminded him he should have stopped, the driver was unable to come up with proof of insurance for the vehicle. The vehicle was left in the parking lot awaiting the arrival of a licensed driver to take over at the wheel.
• A biting dog was reported at 12:17 p.m. April 1 in the 12000 block of Keller Avenue and later located.
• An adult male was arrested on a felony check forgery warrant at 5:01 p.m. April 1 in the 16000 block of Elmcrest Avenue N. after deputies received a report of his whereabouts. The complainant advised deputies that the male was running power to the house via a generator and that there was no heat in the residence. In addition, a dead horse had been left on the property for two weeks. The suspect is well known to officers, and ran inside the residence when deputies approached the scene.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 6:25 p.m. April 1 on Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. for displaying vehicle registration that expired more than six month prior, after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on patrol observed the May 2021 tabs and an object suspended from the rearview mirror. The subject told deputies he was working on the issue and had previously been cited for the same expired registration.
• Deputies on patrol on Forest Blvd. N. at 1:14 a.m. April 4 reported the traffic lights at the intersection of Forest Blvd. N. and 140th Street N. no longer working. After investigation, deputies discovered a power outage in the area and advised Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) of the situation. Deputies provided lights at the intersection to aid with traffic control. At 2:52 a.m. that same morning, deputies responded to a report of a low-hanging wire and, in their second call to Xcel during the wee hours, advised the company of the hazardous wire.
• Deputies were called out to the scene of a dispute in the 14000 block of Geneva Avenue N. at 10:17 a.m. April 5, in which parties were going through a breakup. A male on scene to retrieve property refused to leave, but fled before deputies arrived. The couple also argued over an Apple MacBook.
• A caller in the 5000 block of 130th Street N. at 8:15 p.m. April 5 reported two individuals trying to gain entry to his vehicle.
• Deputies on break at the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 2:24 a.m. April 6 were approached by a woman who reported that her neighbor was following her, as part of an ongoing dispute with a person with whom deputies were well familiar. The complainant said her neighbor was also intoxicated. Shortly after deputies finished talking with the complainant, the male neighbor in question entered the store. When deputies spoke with the male, they didn’t notice any signs of intoxication. Deputies described the male as appearing to be conducting normal business at the time — as most people do at 2:24 a.m., after all. Deputies later advised the woman that if she felt harassed, she could request an order for protection (OFP) from Washington County.
• A vehicle parked in the 13000 block of Fenway Blvd. N. at 9:52 a.m. April 6 received a citation under the windshield for displaying registration that expired in December 2022. At 10:21 a.m. that same morning, deputies slipped another citation under the windshield wipers of a different vehicle, parked in the 4000 block of 158th Street N., for displaying tabs that expired in November 2022. It is yet to be determined at this time whether deputies were unsure of the year they were living in and will soon have two motorists pointing this out to them in court or whether someone along the paper chain committed a typographical error in the report-writing process.
• A business in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 12:43 p.m. April 6 reported a fence cut to gain access to their yard approximately two weeks ago, likely for the purpose of stealing catalytic converters. None were taken.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Foster Drive N. at 1:15 p.m. April 6 reported an attempted grandparent’s scam in which an “attorney” requested $8,000 for a bond. The complainant knew it was a scam, didn’t give any money and blocked the phone number.
• The Hugo postmaster in the 5000 block of 150th Street N. at 1:23 p.m. April 6 reported finding 10 identification cards in an outgoing mailbox in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way. U.S. Postal Inspector Jesse Swanson advised the postmaster to turn the I.D.’s over to deputies. Deputies will mail back the I.D.’s and phone the inspector to see if there is any video available from the apartment complex from which the I.D.’s originated. Flashing back to a previous report — on March 29, a letter carrier turned over three provisional I.D.’s that were to be delivered to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way.
• Residents in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 3:56 p.m. April 6 reported an unwanted person in the home and asked deputies to remove their adult son. Deputies advised the complainant that their son, who is known to them, has legal residence in the home and that the complainant must start the eviction process to get him kicked out.
• Deputies issued a citation for speed at 9:44 p.m. April 6 in the 16000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 152nd Street N. at 9:03 a.m. April 7 reported his gunsmith shop had gone out of business and asked deputies how to retrieve his guns from the premises. Deputies advised the complainant to contact the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for assistance.
• A complainant in the 5000 block of 150th Street N. at 12:17 p.m. April 7 reported her husband for using a chainsaw to destroy his home when she went to retrieve her personal property.
— Loretta Harding
