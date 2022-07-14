The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
• A motorist was arrested on a Hennepin County warrant at 2:30 a.m. June 4 on Geneva Avenue N. and Oneka Lake Blvd. N. The driver was also cited for possessing marijuana and paraphernalia in a motor vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance, following a traffic stop for a nonfunctioning headlight. During the traffic stop, deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana and found a grinder with cannabis residue inside.
• An unidentified driver was arrested for DUI at 8:08 p.m. June 4 on Everton Avenue N. and Victor Path N. after deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident and discovered the driver to be under the influence of alcohol.
• A male motorist was arrested for DWI at 11:30 p.m. June 4 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. after deputies observed him violate the Ted Foss Move Over Law and commit other driving violations.
• Witnesses at 9:39 a.m. June 5 reported observing a male riding a bicycle up to vehicles in the 15000 block of Empress Avenue N. and attempting to break into them. The male was also seen entering two unlocked vehicles and rummaging through the center consoles. It is unknown whether the male harvested any booty. Deputies attempted to contact the vehicle owners and left their business card at the residences. Follow-up will continue.
• The driver of a silver sedan was cited for driving after revocation at 11:31 a.m. June 5 on Forest Blvd. N. and 146th Street N. after deputies pulled her over for a severely cracked windshield and no front license plate. The driver identified herself with an Minnesota identification card only and admitted she had an invalid license and shouldn't be driving. Although she was not the registered owner of the vehicle, she did manage to produce proof of insurance. After deputies reviewed their mobile computer records, they noted the driver had five similar traffic stops for driving after revocation. A valid driver arrived at the scene to drive the vehicle away.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI offenses in the area of 125th Street N. and Goodview Avenue N. at 12:33 a.m. June 6 after deputies tried to pull him over for failing to stop at a stop sign and ended up in a motor vehicle pursuit.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Preserve Court N. at 12:33 p.m. June 6 reported misplacing her driver's license and was concerned about possible fraud. Deputies advised the complainant to contact her financial institutions.
• A motorist was arrested for DWI at 4:38 a.m. June 7 on Forest Blvd. N. and 152nd Street N. after deputies observed the driver's failure to maintain lanes.
• A Hugo woman, 36, was arrested for possessing narcotics and paraphernalia in a motor vehicle at 12:24 a.m. June 8 on 140th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. , after she was observed changing lanes illegally and failing to drive in a single lane. During the traffic stop, deputies detected the odor of pot coming from the vehicle. When deputies asked the driver if there was anything in the car, she willingly produced a small jar containing possible marijuana. During their probable cause search of the driver's purse, deputies located a glass bubble pipe used for smoking methamphetamines with a white powdery residue inside. Deputies also found a black zippered pouch with several hypodermic needles and a small baggie containing a white crystalline substance in the vehicle.
• A business in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 6:41 p.m. June 8 reported being passed a counterfeit $5 bill. After contacting the bill's donor, deputies determined the bill passing to be inadvertent.
• A business in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. at 9:59 a.m. June 9 reported an employee for stealing money out of the cash register.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 4:36 p.m. June 9 on Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. for driving after suspension, following a traffic complaint and a traffic stop for expired registration.
• A motorcyclist was cited at 9:12 p.m. June 9 on westbound 177th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone, after eastbound deputies observed a rapidly approaching single headlight and confirmed a speed of 78 mph on radar. The biker was also warned for expired registration.
• A driver was cited at 7:44 p.m. June 10 in the 5000 block of Frenchman Road for making a left turn while failing to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic. His maneuver almost caused an accident.
• A suspicious male reported for pulling into a driveway in the 6000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at 10:26 p.m. June 11, turned out to be a man pulling over to watch the Hugo Good Neighbor Days fireworks.
• An unknown driver was arrested on a warrant at 10:50 p.m. June 11 in the area of Frenchman Road and Forest Blvd. N. following a traffic stop for speeding that led to a mobile computer database check.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Freeland Avenue N. at 8:01 a.m. June 12 reported property damage to her home.
• The driver of a grey sedan was cited at 9:10 a.m. June 12 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for displaying tabs that expired in September 2021. The driver admitted knowing about the registration and that he should have updated it more than nine months ago.
• The driver of a black Honda coupe was cited at 10:12 a.m. June 13 in the area of 120th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for failing to register his vehicle within 60 days of moving to the state, after he was pulled over for having a tree-shaped air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. During the traffic stop, deputies ran his plate information and discovered the motorist was driving on a suspended California license. The driver, who moved back to Minnesota in September 2021, said he didn't want to register the vehicle until he knew what his job situation would be after graduating.
• The driver of a vehicle with smoke colored lenses over the headlights was arrested on a felony warrant for theft at 11:04 a.m. June 13 in the 6000 block of 137th Street N. following a traffic stop for the headlights and subsequent license plate check of the registered owner. The driver admitted to not having a valid driver's license and was unable to provide proof of insurance. She was also cited for these traffic violations.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Elmcrest Avenue N. at 12:33 p.m. June 14 reported that a check she had put into the mailbox was stolen and deposited.
• A suspicious person reported in front of a residence in the 5000 block of 129th Drive N. at 7:57 p.m. June 14 turned out to be a friend of one of the residents who had no key to get inside.
• Deputies conducted a boat stop on a personal watercraft on Bald Eagle Lake at 8:07 p.m. June 14 and issued a written warning for being on the lake after hours.
• A juvenile was reported at 8:55 p.m. June 14 for trespassing on a property in the 14000 block of Garden Way N. as part of an ongoing issue.
• A juvenile was cited at 10:47 p.m. June 14 for trespassing and for causing damage to property after he was caught on surveillance video kicking over a mailbox in the 13000 block of Freeland Avenue N. and dragging it down the street.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:20 p.m. June 16 in the area of Finale Avenue N. and 147th Street N. for handheld use of a wireless device while driving a motor vehicle. Deputies on patrol spotted her vehicle driving at a slow rate of speed and the driver with a phone in her hand. The driver told deputies she was trying to use a GPS.
• A motorist was arrested for DWI at 1:14 a.m. June 17 in the area of Frenchman Road and Oneka Parkway N. after deputies on patrol observed him unable to maintain a single lane. He also didn't have a driver's license to present. After the driver showed signs of impairment, deputies conducted several standard field sobriety tests and a portable breath test, on which the driver registered a blood alcohol content of 0.196.
• An unidentified male was arrested for undisclosed offenses at 4:47 p.m. June 18 on Frenchman Road following a traffic stop for equipment violation.
— Loretta Harding
