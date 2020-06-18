The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a park on report of a noise complaint June 2 but found no problems after checking the area.
• A man was arrested June 2 in the 7500 block of Lake Drive for violating a no contact order, providing false information to a police office and fleeing from an officer on foot.
• An officer was requested to check the welfare of a woman in the 800 block of Maple Street June 2, but was unable to make contact with her.
• A shotgun slug was found in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive June 2 and turned into an officer.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Apollo Drive June 2. An office stopped the vehicle and arrest the driver for possession of a controlled substance.
• An officer took a harassment report in the 600 block of Arlo Lane June 2. The other involved party was extra to cease contact. Extra patrol will be provided for the complainant.
• A stalled vehicle in the center median of I- 35 W was reported June 3. The vehicle was towed out of the median.
• A resident in the 900 block of Aspen Lane called June 3 to complain about their neighbor's dogs wandering onto their property. Officers spoke with the dogs' owners and made them aware of the complaint. No other problems were reported.
• Officers responded to the zero block of Willow Pond Trail on report of the possible death of a 65-year-old woman June 3. The death was confirmed and later determined by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to be the result of natural causes.
• A resident in the 400 block of Linden Lane reported a suspicious vehicle taking photos outside of their home. After stopping the vehicle, officers determined the driver and passengers to be real estate agents.
• Officers responded to a 911 open line in the 6500 block of Killdeer Road June 3. The call was later determined to be an accident.
• An officer stopped two juveniles out past curfew June 4. They were left in the care of a parent.
• Officers responded to a report of an audible burglar alarm at a business in the 200 block of Apollo Drive June 4. After investigating, no problems were found.
• Officers responded to a distress alarm in the 6400 block of Deerwood Lane June 4. Officers spoke to the homeowner and learned it was accidental and related to construction at the house.
• A caller in the 7500 block of Lake Drive reported that people were chasing deer in the area. Officers were unable to locate anyone upon arrival.
• An assault by a juvenile was reported in the 500 block of Birch Street June 4. The juvenile suspect was found, brought home and charged.
• An officer responded to report of a pontoon boat and trailer that had flipped over and were blocking the roadway on Otter Lake Road June 5. They were removed without further incident.
• While on patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle near Main Street and County Parkway E June 5 for a stolen license plate. The officer found that the wrong plate had been entered as stolen by another agency, and no crime had occurred.
• A resident called to report suspicious activity involving an out-of-state vehicle at a gas station in the 6500 block of Ware Road June 6. The vehicle was located and the driver was advised of the complaint. The officer determined no crime had been committed.
• Officers responded to a vehicle fire on I-35 W June 8. The Lino Lakes Fire Department extinguished the fire.
• Officers were requested to assist the State Patrol with a personal injury accident in the 6900 block of I-35E May 26. Officers and ambulance staff provided medical care to those involved.
• Officers responded to the 9200 block of Quemoy Court NE in Blaine to assist with an incident in which two males brandished a gun during an attempted theft and fled the scene. Officers helped to set up a perimeter, but the suspects were not located. The Blaine Police Department is leading the investigation.
• An officer responded to the 700 block of Aqua Lane May 26 on a damage to property report at a local business. The area was searched but the involved vehicle could not be located.
• An officer took a phone call report regarding a theft that occurred in the 500 block of Lois Lane May 26. The incident was documented, and no suspects have been identified.
• An officer took a report of a theft by swindle of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Green Briar Drive May 27. The incident was documented and is currently under investigation.
• Officers received information about a suspicious male going through a mailbox in the 7100 block of Rice Lake Lane May 27. The officer later learned no crime had been committed.
• A community service officer took a complaint about feeding wild animals in the 1200 block of 81st Street. All parties were advised.
• An officer took a burglary report from the 6500 block of Enid Trail May 27. An unknown suspect(s) stole a bicycle and bicycle trailer from a garage. The case is under investigation.
• While on patrol, an officer located a juvenile near North Road and Sunset Avenue who was out past curfew May 28. The juvenile was found to be in possession of tobacco products and transported home. Charges will be referred to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.
• Officers assisted another agency near the I-35 split in connection with a traffic stop involving a stolen trailer May 28. Officers assisted in detaining the driver.
• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle slowly driving in the 6400 block of Pheasant Hills Drive May 28. Officers located and stopped the vehicle. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI. The driver refused to take a breath test.
• A predatory offender updated their address May 29 in the 6800 block of Lake Drive.
• Officers witnessed a suspicious vehicle parked in a business lot in the 8000 block of Lake Drive after hours May 29. The parties are being charged with drug offenses.
• An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 7500 block of Lake Drive May 30. Three adults were subsequently arrested for receiving stolen property.
• Officers received several fireworks complaints on May 30 throughout the city.
