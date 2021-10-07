The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a call of a suspicious person at a cemetery in the 400 block of Lilac Street Sept. 14. It was determined that the person had partially dug two graves. The person was arrested and found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for illegal driving conduct in the 7600 block of Sunset Avenue Sept. 14. The adult male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI. A search warrant was obtained and a blood sample was taken. Charges are pending test results.
• An officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of I-35W and Main Street Sept. 14 as the registered owner showed to have a revoked driver’s license. During the course of the traffic stop, controlled substances were located and the driver was arrested.
• Officers responded to a gas station in the 7500 block of Lake Drive for a theft of cigarettes. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the suspects. Employees will notify officers when video
is available.
• Officers responded to a single-vehicle property damage crash in the 1200 block of Main Street Sept. 15. The driver was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for a revoked driver’s license in the 1700 block of Birch Street Sept. 15. The driver was mailed a citation for various violations.
• While on patrol in the 2200 block of Tart Lake Road Sept. 15, officers located a vehicle from which items were stolen during the overnight hours. The investigation is ongoing. Several other thefts were reported that same day along Tart Lake Road, Lacasse Drive and Clearwater Creek Drive.
• Officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Woods Edge Boulevard Sept. 16 regarding suspicious messages that a resident received after posting an item for sale online. The officers recommended the complainant block the other person to prevent further messages. Extra patrol will be conducted in the area.
• An officer responded to a report of a tree down on a powerline in the 400 block of Ash Street Sept. 17. The power company responded and handled the incident.
• An officer was requested to take custody of ammunition located in the 6300 block of Red Maple Lane Sept. 17. The ammunition will be destroyed.
• Officers were dispatched to a burglary report in the 6100 block of Holly Drive Sept. 17. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a vehicle fire in the 700 block of Ash Street Sept. 17. Upon arriving, officers found all occupants were out of the vehicle and the fire division arrived to put out the fire.
• An officer assisted Minnesota State Patrol on a single-vehicle crash on I-35W near Main Street Sept. 18. The male driver was arrested for multiple charges.
• Officers were dispatched to a call of a single-vehicle property damage accident in which the driver fled from the vehicle in the 100 block of Lilac Street Sept. 18. The driver was subsequently located and arrested for third-degree DWI.
• An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle near County Road J and Highway 10 Sept. 18. The motorcycle failed to stop for emergency lights and fled from the officer.
• Officers responded to a call of suspicious activity in the 7600 block of Village Drive Sept. 18. A male was subsequently arrested for second-degree DWI.
• Officers were provided information of overnight juvenile activity in the 1100 block of South Trappers Crossing Sept. 18. No crime was committed, but extra patrol was requested.
• Officers were dispatched to check the welfare of a male lying on the roadway in the 7700 block of I-35E Sept. 19. The male was not located.
• An officer responded to a call of a theft from a business in the 6800 block of Lake Drive Sept. 19. The officer located the suspect and had them settle the debt.
• An officer received information of a possible intoxicated driver in the 7700 block of Town Center Parkway Sept. 19. The officer located the vehicle and subsequently arrested a male driver for DWI. The male was booked into the Anoka County Jail and his vehicle was towed from the location.
• An officer took a report of a catalytic converter theft in the 6400 block of Pheasant Hills Drive Sept. 19. There is no suspect information.
• Officers responded to a report of juveniles throwing toilet paper on a house in the area of Park Court and Stage Court Trail Sept. 20. Officers made contact with the juveniles and the homeowner. The homeowner did not want any police action taken. The juveniles were warned.
• An officer was flagged down by a motorist in the 800 block of Birch Street Sept. 20. The motorist claimed they were being followed by an unknown vehicle. The suspicious vehicle was not following at that time. There was no additional information available.
• A theft was reported in the 100 block of White Pine Road Sept. 21.
• An officer responded to a call of damage to property and a theft from vehicle in the 7400 block of Main Street Sept. 21. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a property damage accident in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road Sept. 21. One of the drivers was arrested and later charged for fourth-degree DWI.
• Officers responded to a property damage crash near the intersection of Lake Drive and 79th Street Sept. 21. The juvenile driver was cited for failure to drive with due care.
• Officers responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft in progress in the 400 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 21. The suspects left the scene prior to officer arrival. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a business in the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road Sept. 22 on a report of suspicious people taking photos of the building. Officers located an individual who gave a false name to officers and had an active warrant. The individual was arrested and transported to jail.
• Officers took a report of a fraudulent check and an effort to cash it at a bank in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 22. The incident is under investigation.
• An officer responded to a fire in an oven in the 6600 block of Sherman Lake Road Sept. 22. Upon arrival, the fire was out and the fire department confirmed using a thermal imaging camera that there was no further fire threat.
• Officers responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver in the 800 block of Maple Lane Sept. 22. The officers located the vehicle and arrested the driver for driving under the influence.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the 900 block of Ash Street Sept. 23. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia. The driver was issued a citation for the offenses.
• Officers responded to a large group of juveniles in the 1400 block of Osprey Court being disorderly Sept. 23. One juvenile shot a BB gun at a vehicle. One juvenile was charged for multiple offenses and the other juveniles were sent home.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 300 block of Main Street Sept. 24. The driver was subsequently cited for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle and drug paraphernalia.
• Officers responded to a residence for a domestic situation Sept. 24. One person was arrested for domestic assault.
• An officer took a complaint of a dog bite in the 8200 block of 20th Avenue Sept. 25. The incident was documented, and the investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a report of juveniles throwing toilet paper on a tree in the 7900 block of Joseph Court Sept. 26. The officer checked the area and was unable to locate the individuals involved.
• Officers responded to a call of a possible impaired driver swerving all over the roadway in the 8300 block of I-35W Sept. 26. The vehicle was located and stopped by the officers, and the driver was arrested for second-degree DWI. A passenger was also arrested on outstanding warrants.
• Officers responded to a report of a male passed out on a park bench with a young child in the 200 block of Apple Lane Sept. 26. The male was trespassed from the property and the child was released to a care provider.
• An officer responded to the intersection of County Road J and Centerville Road on a report of a male trying to fight someone in a vehicle Sept. 26. The male went into another city, and the officer assisted the other law enforcement agency in searching for the male. The male was
never located.
• Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of Ada Drive Sept. 26 regarding a theft of a motor vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer spoke with a resident in the 7100 block of Grey Squirrel Road Sept. 27 who reported their animal was shot with a pellet gun while it was outside. It is unknown at this time who injured the animal. The investigation
is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a call of a person trying to pass a forged check at a bank in the 7400 block of Village Drive Sept. 27. Officers located the suspect, who will be charged with check forgery. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested and booked into jail on an outstanding warrant.
