The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Police received several reports of mail theft along Lake Drive Aug. 31. The cases are under investigation.
•An officer responded to a theft report in the 8100 block of Lake Drive Aug. 31. The incident is under investigation.
•An officer made a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the area of Main Street and Otter Lake Road Aug. 31. The driver gave the officer the name of another person and was found to have multiple outstanding warrants. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to jail.
•An officer responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 8100 block of Lake Drive Sept. 1. The dispute was regarding trees on the complainant’s property line. The officer determined the trees were not over the property line.
•A community service officer (CSO) responded to a personal injury accident in the area of Monarch Way and Ash Street Sept. 1. The CSO assisted a neighboring agency at the crash scene.
•Officers responded to a driving complaint in the middle school parking lot Sept. 1. The driver of the vehicle was found to be unlicensed and was mailed a citation.
•Officers responded to a call of a person yelling for help on Lake Drive Sept. 1. Once the involved persons were located, police determined a domestic assault had occurred. An adult female was arrested for the assault and transported to jail.
•Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle property damage accident in the 500 block of Main Street Sept. 2. Officers arrived and found what they believed to be an intoxicated driver. The driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. A search warrant was obtained for an evidentiary blood draw.
•An officer responded to a report of damage to property at a residence in the 1100 block of Durango Point Sept. 2. The investigation is ongoing.
•A business in the 700 block of Aqua Lane reported a theft Sept. 2. The investigation is ongoing.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 2. Extra patrol was requested for the area.
•An officer received a theft report in the 6600 block of Black Duck Drive Sept. 2. There is no suspect information.
•A citizen in the 6900 block of Lake Drive reported they received a phone call Sept. 2 with an automated message saying she was in trouble with child protection services, and if she ignored the call she would be arrested. The officer told the caller it was a scam attempt, and if it occurs in the future, to just hang up and not follow any prompts from the message.
•Officers responded to a report of an injured animal in the 2300 block of Main Street Sept. 2. The animal was located but had to be put down due to its injuries.
•Officers responded to a possible theft from a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 3. Two potential suspects were identified and a third was arrested on unrelated warrants.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the area of Lake Drive and Firebarn Road Sept. 4. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for third-degree DWI.
•An officer responded to a report of damage to property in the 2000 block of 80th Street Sept. 4. There are no suspects.
•Officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run property damage accident in which the vehicle was reportedly on fire on I-35W Sept. 4. The vehicle was located, and State Patrol responded to handle the accident.
•Officers were requested by the Centennial Lakes Police Department to respond to an assault at a bar in the 9000 block of Lexington Sept. 5. The officers responded and handled the incident.
•An officer was dispatched to a call of juveniles yelling and knocking on windows in the 2300 block of Tart Lake Road Sept. 6. The juveniles were not located.
•An officer took a phone call from a male in the 1500 block of East Holly Drive who said a bear had damaged his property Sept. 6. The officer suggested the resident remove all potential food from his yard to prevent the bear visits.
•An officer responded to a report of a suspicious person tampering with motor vehicles in the 7800 block of 24th Avenue Sept. 6. The officer made contact with a suspect, who was later cited. The investigation continues.
•Officers responded to a theft in progress at a business in the 2300 block of Main Street Sept. 6. The suspects were not located. The case is under investigation.
•Officers responded to a report of an erratic driver in the 7300 block of Lake Drive Sept. 6. The male driver fled from officers but was eventually apprehended and booked into jail for several violations.
•An officer responded to the 6500 block of Lacasse Drive for juveniles out past curfew Sept. 7. The incident was documented and extra patrol was requested for the area.
•An officer responded to a report of a possible grass fire in the 6300 block of 20th Avenue Sept. 7. The officer subsequently located a fire at a residence in which the homeowner had a fire that did not comply with city ordinance. The homeowner was asked to put the fire out.
•Officers responded to a welfare check in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Sept. 7. Officers learned the individual was a suspect from a different case. The suspect was arrested and placed on an emergency transport hold. The adult male was transported to a metro hospital.
•An officer responded to a delayed theft from vehicle report involving several vehicles at a residence in the 7800 block of 20th Avenue Sept. 8. The case is under investigation.
•An officer responded to a hit and run property damage accident near Main Street and Otter Lake Road Sept. 8. The incident was documented, but no one was able to get the license plate information for the involved vehicle that fled the scene.
•Officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at Lino Lakes Elementary School driving on the grass Sept. 8. The vehicle was located and the juvenile driver was cited.
•Officers responded to a disorderly conduct report in the 7800 block of Lake Drive Sept. 10. Two juveniles were fighting in a van and got out of the van and walked away. The juveniles were subsequently located and released to their parents.
•An officer responded to a theft report in the 200 block of Elm Street Sept. 10. Suspect(s) are unknown.
•An officer responded to the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Sept. 10 to assist the Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) with a large fight. Officers arrived on scene to find the fight has already ended. CLPD is handling the investigation.
•Officers responded to a single vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Birch Street and Ware Road Sept. 11. An adult male was transported to a metro hospital.
•Officers responded to a three vehicle property damage crash near Main Street and Lake Drive Sept. 11.
•Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity involving two males seen at an abandoned residence in the 6200 block of Hodgson Road Sept. 11. The males were later identified and told to stay off of the property.
