The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer responded to a city park in the 700 block of Village Drive May 25 for a damage to property report. The incident is under investigation.
•An officer stopped to check on a male who appeared to be running after a vehicle in the area of 21st Avenue South and Northern Lights Boulevard May 25. The officer learned the male was on the phone with dispatch about a driving complaint. The officer was unable to contact the driver of the vehicle involved.
•An officer responded to a hit-and-run property damage accident at a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive May 25. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers responded to a residence in the 7800 block of Century Trail May 26 to arrest an adult male on an outstanding warrant. The adult male was arrested and an adult female was also arrested on two outstanding warrants, possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both parties were booked into jail.
•An officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Hodgson Road and Birch Street May 27 that had suspended registration and an inoperable brake light. The adult male driver was subsequently arrested for gross misdemeanor no insurance, driving after revocation and displaying suspended registration. The male was booked at jail.
•A school resource officer is investigating a criminal sexual conduct incident that was reported by a student at the middle school May 27.
•Officers assisted the Centennial Lakes Police Department in locating a theft suspect near Centerville Road and Birch Street May 27. CLPD is handling the investigation.
•Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with a slumper in a business parking lot in the 7500 block of Lake Drive May 27. The officers found the male had an outstanding warrant and was in possession of a controlled substance. The male was arrested and transported to jail.
•A resident in the 1100 block of Cripple Creek Pass reported vandalism to a home and a vehicle that appeared to be caused by paintballs May 29. The case is under investigation.
•An officer stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Ash Street May 29 because the adult male driver didn’t have a driver’s license. The male was arrested and booked into jail for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.
•A complainant on White Pine Road reported a dog at large had killed one of their chickens. It is unknown where the dog lives. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer received a mail theft report from a resident in the 300 block of Sioux Lookout May 30. Another mail theft was reported the same day in the 6600 block of Hokah Drive. Officers checked the area and witnessed several open mailboxes. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers responded to a report of a personal injury accident in the 6100 block of Centerville Road May 31. Officers located the vehicle and the driver was uninjured and arrested for DWI.
•Officers responded to a report of a theft in progress in the 6100 block of Linda Lane June 1. Officers searched the area for the suspect vehicle but were unable to locate it. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer responded to a fire on the outside of a residence in the 6700 block of Clearwater Creek Drive June 1. The fire was out prior to officer arrival, and the fire division checked the building.
•An officer responded to a property damage crash with airbag deployment at the intersection of Birch Street and Ware Road June 2. One driver was issued a citation for running a red light. No injuries were reported.
•An officer was dispatched to a traffic complaint on I-35W near Lake Drive June 3 involving a vehicle with an unsecure load, which had caused a traffic hazard. The driver was subsequently issued a citation for driving with an unsecure load.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 7400 block of Sunset Avenue June 3. The adult male driver was arrested and booked into jail for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, providing false information to a police officer, speeding and on six outstanding felony warrants.
•Officers responded to the 700 block of Beaver Trail June 4 on a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was located and it was found the occupants were soliciting a product from door to door. The sellers did not have a city permit to engage in door-to-door sales, so they were told to stop until they had obtained a permit.
•Officers responded to a burglary report in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway June 5. The incident is under investigation.
•An officer took a report of a gas drive-off at a store in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South June 4. The incident was documented and is under investigation.
•An officer took a report of a bear sighting in the 8000 block of 20th Avenue June 4. The officer documented the incident and advised the caller to leave the bear alone.
•An officer attempted to make a traffic stop involving a vehicle racing in the 7100 block of I-35E June 5. The vehicle failed to stop and fled from officers.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 400 block of Main Street June 5. The officer located a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The driver was cited for multiple offenses.
•Officers responded to assist the State Patrol on a personal injury crash on I-35W near Main Street June 5. Officers assisted with traffic control and extrication of the driver.
•An officer responded to a delayed theft from motor vehicle report in the 6400 block of Lakota Trail June 6. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer took a report of a theft of construction tools in the 1900 block of Red Oak Lane June 7. The case is under investigation.
•Officers responded to a service station in the 7500 block of Lake Drive June 7 on a report of a customer who found an unknown male in their vehicle. The male was arrested for motor vehicle tampering and disorderly conduct and booked into jail.
