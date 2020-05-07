The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer responded to a report of damage to property in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway April 8. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers responded to the 500 block of Aqua Lane April 8 on a report of a male that had been threatened. Officers spoke with some parties involved and the case is under investigation.
•Police were called to the 800 block of Main Street April 9 on a harassment report. Two male suspects were advised to stop their actions or there would be criminal charges.
•An employee of a business in the 600 block of Market Place Drive called to report a suspicious male who may have been looking into windows April 10. Officers made contact with the male, who stated he had been looking for rare rocks. The male was advised to no longer do that on private property.
•A resident from the 800 block of Orange Street called in a suspicious silver van driving through the area with the driver going into mailboxes April 10. It was determined the driver was delivering newspapers.
•Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the police department April 10. Officers located the vehicle and found the driver to be impaired. The driver was arrested and booked into jail for DWI.
•Officers responded to the 700 block of 79th Street April 10 for a theft from motor vehicle report. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of Fourth Avenue April 11 on a report of a male who discharged a firearm in a residential area in violation of a city ordinance. The male was subsequently arrested and booked into jail.
•An officer responded to a complaint stating that people were not following social distancing guidelines in the area of Osprey Court and Sherman Lake Road April 11. The officer reminded the group of the temporary social distancing order.
•Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 200 block of Main Street April 12 and identified the male driver as someone who had a felony warrant out of California. The male was detained for the warrant, but after police contacted the agency in California, representatives stated they would not extradite him. The male driver was cited for speeding and no driver’s license in his possession and was released at the scene.
•An officer was flagged down by a female in the 700 block of Apollo Drive April 13, who stated that she had been chased by an unknown male in the parking lot of a local business. The incident is under investigation.
•Officers responded to the 7700 block of Lake Drive April 21 to speak with neighbors about their children, who were reportedly next door using profane language, digging holes on the complainant’s property and causing damage.
•A community service officer responded to a complaint in the 6300 block of Ware Road April 21 regarding people who were not social distancing.
•Officers responded to a report of an illegal recreational fire in the 8200 block of Woodduck Trail April 21. Officers located the fire and determined it was in violation of the state burning ban. The fire was extinguished, and the homeowner was warned.
•A registered predatory offender from the 600 block of Town Center Parkway visited the police station April 22 to update his registration information. The information was updated and sent to the state.
• An officer responded to a theft at a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive April 22. The suspects left the scene and the officer is investigating the incident.
•An officer was dispatched a call regarding a citizen who located a small child walking unattended in the area of Kelly Street and Lake Drive April 22. The officer investigated and learned the child had wandered from home. The officer brought the child home.
• An officer was dispatched to a 911 open line in the 6400 block of North Trappers Crossing April 22. Upon further investigation, multiple adults who were under 21 years of age were cited for underage consumption. They were left in the care of the homeowner.
•Officers arrived at a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive April 22 on a report of three suspicious vehicles that were parked illegally, with the occupants possibly smoking marijuana in the parking lot. After an investigation, an adult female received a citation.
•An officer took a theft from motor vehicle report from the area of 21st Avenue North and Main Street April 24. The case is under investigation.
• An officer took a theft from motor vehicle report from the 2100 block of Watermark Way April 24. A debit card was stolen, and the victim is working with their bank and another agency to get the matter resolved.
•Officers were dispatched to a report of an assault in the area of Red Fox Road and Fox Road April 26. Officers made contact with the involved parties and advised them that the case will be reviewed for charges.
• Officers responded to a reported threat that occurred in the 7500 block of Village Drive April 27. An adult male was arrested and booked into the Anoka County Jail.
