The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers responded to a home under construction for a possible fire on the 7200 block of Crane Drive Nov. 9. Officers were assisted by the Lino Lakes Fire Department. No other problems were found.
•Officers responded to the report of a suspicious male on Main Street and Doneau Lake Road East Nov. 9. Officers made contact with the male and transported him to a local hotel.
•Officers responded to a report of a property damage accident involving two vehicles on Birch Street and West Shadow Lake Drive Nov. 9. The incident was documented and a state crash report was completed.
•An officer received an ongoing civil dispute report in the 6900 block of Lakeview Drive Nov. 9. The parties were given additional resources.
•An officer responded to a suspicious activity report in the 6600 block of White Birch Court Nov. 9. The officer determined no crime occurred and documented the information.
•An officer responded to a stove fire in the 1200 block of Chokecherry Road Nov. 9. The fire was out and no one was injured during the incident. The fire department responded to investigate and ventilate the home.
•An officer responded to a report of found property on Lake Drive and Main Street Nov. 9. The property was found to be damaged and of no value and was disposed of.
•Officers responded to a driving complaint on Red Maple Lane and 62nd Street Nov. 9. Officers found the complainant was home and safe but were unable to locate the other involved vehicle.
•Officers responded to a call of a personal injury accident in the 600 block of Main Street Nov. 9. The parties involved refused an ambulance.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for speed in the 700 block of Main Street Nov. 10. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI.
•An officer responded to a possible grass fire in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Nov. 10. The officers were unable to locate a fire.
•Officers responded to the area for dangling wires in the 700 block of Lois Lane Nov. 10. The wires were fixed by the utility company.
•Officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area in the 8100 block of Wood Duck Trail Nov. 10. Following an investigation, an adult male was cited for a firearm discharge violation.
•An officer observed a vehicle parked outside a closed business with an insecure door to the business in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 11. Officers made contact with a male inside who was contracted to do construction work on the building.
•Officers responded to a vehicle theft in progress on the 6300 block of Red Fox Road Nov. 11. Officers located the stolen vehicle, but the suspect fled from the vehicle. Multiple agencies and resources were deployed to help locate the suspect. The vehicle was processed and the case is under investigation.
•An officer received a phone call report of a property damage accident in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 11. The officer spoke to both parties involved and documented the incident.
•The school resource officer took a neighborhood traffic complaint in the 300 block of Elm Street Nov. 11 regarding a high volume of vehicles at the beginning and end of the school day. The information has been passed on to the school administrators.
•A gas drive-off was reported at a gas station in the 7000 block of 21st Avenue South Nov. 12. The officer was unable to identify a suspect.
•An officer observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop on 21st Avenue and Main Street Nov. 12. The driver did not have a valid license, vehicle insurance, nor proof of vehicle ownership. The vehicle was towed and the driver was issued a citation. The driver was transported to a nearby gas station.
•Officers responded to a motorist assist call in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Nov. 12. Officers located the vehicle and, upon investigation, discovered the vehicle did not have current registration. The driver was cited for the offense and the vehicle was towed.
•Officers responded to a local business in the 6900 block of Otter Lake Road Nov. 12 on a report of two suspicious males on the property after hours. The males were gone by the time officers arrived. The males stole several items and the investigation is ongoing.
•Officer received a littering complaint in the 7500 block of Village Drive Nov. 13. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer responded to a local business for a suspected theft in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 13. The officer spoke to staff and found no theft had occurred.
•An officer responded to a traffic complaint on Lois Lane and Marilyn Drive Nov. 13. The officer checked the area and did not locate the vehicle involved in the complaint.
•Officers responded to a local school for a burglar alarm in the 500 Birch Street Nov. 14. Officers found the school was secure.
•A former resident wanted to know if there were any open cases against her Nov. 15. There was no record of a case with her and she was advised to call Anoka County Court Administration.
•An officer responded to a traffic complaint in the 7500 block of Lake Drive on Nov. 16. The officer investigated and documented the information.
•A community service officer made contact with the owner of an illegally parked vehicle in the 7400 block of Village Drive Nov. 16. The owner was asked to move the vehicle or a citation would be issued.
•An officer responded to a call of suspicious activity in the 6500 block of White Oak Road Nov. 16. Nothing suspicious was found.
•An officer responded to a call about damage to property in the 2200 block of Flora Court Nov. 16. The incident is under investigation.
•Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Evergreen Trail Nov. 16. Officers determined there were no problems and documented the incident.
•An officer took a report of suspicious activity in the 7100 block of Ivy Ridge Court Nov. 17. The officer determined no apparent crime had occurred.
•A community service officer received a request for a street parking variance in the 2000 block of Diamond Lane Nov. 17. The caller was informed of city ordinances and the request was granted.
•An officer took a report regarding problems with Social Security benefits in the 7800 block of Century Trail Nov. 17. The reporting party was assisted in contacting the Social Security office.
•An officer was dispatched to a stolen license plate report in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Suite 50 Nov. 17. The plate was entered as stolen, and the investigation is ongoing.
•An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 7000 block of Otter Lake Service Road Nov. 17. The occupant was doing homework.
•An officer responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 6300 block of Red Fox Road Nov. 17. The vehicle was broken down and waiting to be towed.
•Officers responded to a radio call of a suspicious male in a local business on the 7100 block of Otter Lake Road who said people were after him. Officers located the male and he was found to be okay and there were no other problems. The male was later picked up by a friend.
•Officers attempted to serve a warrant on a male at a residence in the 6900 block of West Shadow Lake Drive Nov. 18. No contact was made with the male.
•A community service officer responded to a phone call request regarding nuisance wild animals in the 700 block of Fox Road Nov. 18. The caller was given suggestions on how to keep animals out of their yard.
•An officer took a report of a suspicious scam phone call in the 7100 block of Sunrise Drive Nov. 18. The incident was documented and it was determined the phone number was computer-generated.
•An officer responded to an open 911 call in the area of a local business parking lot in the 700 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 18. The officer checked the area and did not observe any problems.
•Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious text message received by dispatch Nov. 19. Contact was made with the owner of the phone number, and their welfare was checked by an assisting agency.
•An officer responded to a report of a fire alarm at a local business in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 19. The officer made contact with an employee, who advised it was accidental. The employee was assisted in resetting the alarm.
•An officer received a request to help an injured bird on the ice on Hodgson Road and Egret Lane Nov. 19. The caller was advised officers were unable to assist, and was referred to the DNR and Raptor Center.
•An officer responded to a theft report in the 2300 block of Main Street Nov. 19. The incident was documented and is under investigation.
•An officer was requested to assist a neighboring agency on a possible burglary in progress in the 7300 block of 20th Avenue Nov. 19. There was no burglary.
•An officer conducted a traffic top for multiple violations in the 7000 block of Second Avenue Nov. 20. The adult male was arrested and booked at the Anoka County Jail.
•Officers responded to a neighborhood dispute regarding trees in the 800 block of Lois Lane Nov. 20. The party was advised to continue contact with the city regarding leaning trees.
•An officer responded to a radio call about an injured bird on the ice in the 700 block of Country Lakes Drive Nov. 20. The officer referred the caller to the Raptor Center or DNR.
•An officer responded to a property damage crash report in the 6400 block of Otter Lake Road Nov. 20. The officer found there were no injuries, and the incident was documented.
•Officers responded to a disorderly guest at a local hotel in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 20. The guest was asked to leave the business.
•An office responded to a call about a civil dispute in the 500 block of Arrowhead Drive Nov. 21. No police action was taken.
•An officer observed a vehicle leaving from behind a closed business in the 600 block of Apollo Drive Nov. 21. The officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation, and the driver was arrested for theft.
•An officer was dispatched to meet a party who wanted to make a fraud report Nov. 22. The officer met with the complainant at the police department in the 1100 block of Main Street and investigated the incident.
•Officers responded to a report of an occupied suspicious vehicle in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Nov. 22. The driver was identified and asked to leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.