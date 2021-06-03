The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A driver was cited for speeding and careless driving in the 7500 block of I-35E May 18.
• An officer stopped a motorcycle in the 7500 block of Centerville Road May 18. The adult male driver was arrested and booked into jail for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation, no motorcycle endorsement and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Officers responded to a business in the 6000 block of Hodgson Road May 18 on a report of an unwanted male who would not leave when asked. The male refused all offers of assistance from the officers and left the area on foot. No crime was committed. Officers asked the business to call the police if the male returned again. The male was trespassed from the business.
• An officer responded to a property damage hit and run crash in the 7700 block of Lake Drive May 18. The investigation is ongoing.
• An officer responded to a call of an abandoned duckling in the 8000 block of Aenon Place May 18. The caller was advised of how to care for the duckling.
• Officers responded to a call of a physical domestic occurring at a residence in Lino Lakes May 18. The suspect was subsequently located, taken into custody and booked into the Anoka County Jail on domestic-related charges.
• An officer responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in the 6000 block of West Shadow Lake Drive May 19. The officer found the vehicle at the scene with heavy damage but no driver. The officer was unable to make contact with the registered owner of the vehicle and requested assistance from other law enforcement agencies to check for possible addresses. The vehicle was impounded and held for accident investigation.
• An officer took a phone call report regarding harassing phone calls being made to housing facility in the 7500 block of 4th Avenue May 19. The incident was documented and under further investigation.
• Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Hawthorn Road May 19 for a driving complaint. The parties involved were subsequently located and one was cited for disorderly conduct.
• Officers responded to a personal injury accident involving a deer in the area of Woodduck Trail and Main Street May 20. The driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
• Officers responded to a call of people stuck in an elevator in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway May 20. The officers located the individuals and found they were ok, and the fire division assisted with getting the elevator open.
• Officers responded to a call of a possible impaired driver in the 100 block of Ash Street May 20. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and the driver was arrested for DWI.
• Officers responded to a report of a possible hazardous materials incident in a parking lot in the 500 block of Apollo Drive May 20. Officers located a burst liquid CO2 line on a truck. The fire division responded to assist.
• Officers and firefighters responded to several grass fires near the 2200 block of I-35W May 22. The Forest Lake Fire Department also assisted with putting the fires out.
• An officer took a damage to property report in the area of Holly Drive and 12th Avenue May 23. An unknown suspect damaged the victim's windshield on his vehicle.
• An officer responded to a report of a sink hole in the road near Red Oak Lane and 20th Avenue May 23. Cones were put out to warn motorists and pedestrians and the Anoka County Highway Department was advised.
• Officers received several driving complaints in the 7800 block of Lois Lane May 23. Extra patrol will be provided.
• An officer responded to a damage to property report in the 1800 block of Birch Street May 23. A vehicle was reported to drive through private property, causing damage.
• The officer checked the area for the suspect vehicle but was unable to locate it.
• An officer located a stolen vehicle traveling on I-35E near Main Street May 24. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and led other agencies in a pursuit. The vehicle was not located.
• Officers responded to an assault at a juvenile facility located in the 7500 block of 4th Avenue May 24. A juvenile male was arrested and booked into the regional juvenile center for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
