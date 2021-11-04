The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer stopped a vehicle on Interstate 35W at Lake Drive for equipment violations Oct. 13. The registered owner had a revoked license. The driver was arrested for the offenses, and a controlled substance was found in the vehicle. The driver was booked.
•Officers were dispatched on a report of a disorderly parent at an elementary school in the 700 block of Main Street Oct. 13. The parent was issued a citation for various violations.
•Officers responded to the report of an intoxicated male in a city park in the 7800 block of Lake Drive Oct. 14. The male was located and brought to his residence, where he was left in the care of a family member.
•An officer took a phone call regarding a traffic complaint on Lake Drive/ Hodgson Road Oct. 14. The officer documented the incident.
•Officers responded to a property damage accident involving a car versus a deer in the 6900 block of Lake Drive Oct. 14. There were no injuries and the vehicle was driven from the scene.
•An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 7500 block of Woods Edge Boulevard Oct. 14. The officer located the vehicle and spoke to the driver. The officer found that nothing criminal had occurred and cleared the scene.
•An officer responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area in the 7900 block of Highland Drive Oct. 14. The officer did not locate anyone or perceive any other problems.
•A resident wanted to report an attempted phone call scam in the 8000 block of Danube Street Oct. 15. The officer documented the incident; no personal information was provided to the fraud suspect.
•An officer responded to assist another agency with a robbery in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE Oct. 15. The suspect was identified and the officer was cleared from the assist.
•Officers responded to a phone call report requesting extra patrol in the 6700 block of Partridge Place Oct. 15. Officers documented the incident and provided extra patrol.
•Officers responded to a resident who called about a group of individuals that was reported to be acting disorderly in the 600 block of Lois Lane Oct. 15. The complainant did not want the suspects charged, and the officers made contact with those involved.
•An officer responded to a theft from motor vehicle report in the 100 block of Woodridge Lane Oct. 16. The officer documented the information.
•An officer responded to a property damage accident in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Oct. 16. The officer documented the information and provided involved parties with the case number.
•An officer located two juveniles at a closed business in a vehicle in the 7400 block of Village Drive Oct. 16. The officers gave them a warning and escorted them back home.
•An officer responded to a local roadway on a report of a property damage accident on Main Street/ Sunset Avenue Oct. 16. The officer investigated the scene and documented the incident.
•An officer was dispatched to check an area for potential illegal hunting in the 0 block of White Pine Road Oct. 17. The area was investigated and no hunters were found.
•An officer responded to a call of an open door at a business in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue Oct 17. An employee was on scene. No problems were found.
•Officers responded to a local business on the report of damage to property and theft in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road Oct. 17. Police are investigating the incident.
•Officers responded to a request from the State Patrol to assist with a property damage accident on the interstate at I-35W and Main Street Oct. 17. Officers stood by and assisted.
•Officers responded to multiple reports of theft from motor vehicles at a local business in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road Oct. 18. The investigation is active.
•An officer responded to a report of a vehicle fire on 20th Avenue/ 80th Street Oct. 18. The Lino Lakes Fire Department arrived and put out the fire.
•An officer took a missing person report Oct 18. The incident was documented and the person was entered as missing. The case is ongoing.
•An officer responded to a gas odor in a house in the 2000 block of Red Oak Lane Oct. 16. Upon investigation, it was determined the gas stove was left on. The officer confirmed the stove was off and assisted with natural ventilation prior to clearing.
•An officer responded to several kids playing on construction equipment in the 2200 block of Clearwater Creek Drive Oct. 18. They were told to leave.
•An officer responded to an individual requesting a permit for a deer that was hit by a car in the 500 block of Apollo Drive Oct. 18. The permit was issued.
•Officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment building in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway Oct. 18. The incident was documented and is being investigated.
•An officer responded to a report of a motor vehicle property damage accident with no injuries at a business in the 6800 block of Otter Lake Road Oct. 18. There were no further problems.
•An officer responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident in the 7500 block of Fourth Avenue Oct. 19. The officer documented the information and provided involved parties with a case number.
•An officer was dispatched to investigate an unoccupied vehicle found on private property in the 2300 block of Cedar Street Oct. 19. The occupant of the vehicle was cited for multiple offenses.
•An officer was dispatched to a suspicious activity report in the 100 block of Elm Street Oct. 19. The officer made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and learned they were doing work in the area. There were no further problems.
•An officer was requested to contact a resident regarding a neighborhood dispute in the 2200 block of Tart Lake Road Oct. 19. The officer provided advice and documented the incident.
•An officer answered questions regarding a nuisance animal in the 7500 block of Peltier Lake Drive Oct. 19.
•An officer responded to a theft report in the 6100 block of Woodchuck Circle Oct. 20. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer took a theft report in the 7900 block of Nancy Drive Oct. 20. The item was located by another police department and returned to the owner.
•An officer received a noise complaint report in the 8000 block of Danube Street Oct. 20. The office spoke to the involved parties about the noise concerns.
•Officers responded to a possible personal injury accident on Lake Drive and I-35W Oct. 20. Officers determined no injuries were sustained. Officers collected information, towed one vehicle and cited one driver for failure to drive with care.
•An officer responded to a motor vehicle property damage accident involving a vehicle vs. a deer in the 7700 block of Main Street Oct. 21. There were no injuries and a tow was not needed.
•An officer was dispatched and arrived to dispose of an ill raccoon that was on a resident’s property in the 6100 block of Ware Road Oct. 21.
•Officers responded to an alarm at a business in the 8000 block of Lake Drive Oct. 22. Officers determined the business had been burglarized. The incident was documented and is under investigation.
•An officer responded to a report of a property damage accident in a business parking lot in the 700 block of Apollo Drive. There were no injuries and the accident was documented.
•An officer responded to a local business for found drug paraphernalia in the 7500 block of Lake Drive Oct. 22. The officer collected the paraphernalia. No suspect information is available.
•Officers responded to a residence on a report of a disturbance in the 6400 block of Lakota Trail Oct. 22. Officers made contact with a male and arrested the male on multiple charges.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 2100 block of Chestnut Street Oct. 23. Upon arrival, officers located juveniles skateboarding. The juveniles were sent home.
•An officer responded to an animal complaint at a residence in the 800 block of Orange Street Oct. 25. The officer did not observe any apparent problems.
