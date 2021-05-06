The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to a theft at a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive April 13. Officers did not locate the individuals and are investigating the incident.
• A school administer at Centennial Middle School found drug paraphernalia in the hallway and gave it to the school resource officer. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Fox Road for a strange odor April 15. Officers were assisted by fire staff and determined there was a faulty appliance in the home causing the odor.
• Officers responded to a burglary at a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive April 15. During the investigation, it was discovered there was another unreported burglary at a neighboring business. The investigation continues.
• An officer stopped a vehicle in the 2100 block of Main Street April 15 for no front license plate and for displaying expired registration on the rear plate. An adult male was cited for driving after revocation and other offenses.
• Officers received several reports of identity thefts from residents throughout the city.
• Officers responded to a personal injury accident involving a vehicle and bicycle in the area of Sunset Avenue and Century Trail April 15. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital to be evaluated.
• An officer responded to a theft report at a residential construction site in the 200 block of Diamond Lane April 15. The investigation is ongoing. Another theft from a construction site was reported in the 7200 block of Crane Drive April 16.
• An officer took a delayed report of shots being fired near the park in the 7700 block of Main Street April 16. The officer responded to the location and found no problems.
• An officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Main Street and Lake Drive April 17 because the driver didn’t have a driver’s license. The adult male driver was subsequently arrested for receiving stolen property and driving after revocation. The male was booked into the Anoka County Jail.
• An officer was requested to assist State Patrol on an accident with injuries in the 900 block of I-35W April 17. The State Patrol is handling the investigation.
• Officers responded to a noise complaint involving an ATV in the 1100 block of Birch Street April 17. Officers located the ATV and the adult male operator was arrested for third-degree DWI and later booked into jail.
• An officer stopped a vehicle for not displaying license plates in the 6300 block of Hodgson Road April 18. The adult male driver was arrested and booked into jail for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
• A community service officer (CSO) responded to a phone call request regarding feral cats and walking dogs off leash in the 600 block of Town Center Parkway April 19. The CSO called the complainant and advised them of city ordinances and options for live-trapping feral cats.
•Officers responded to assist the Blaine Police Department with a personal injury crash at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Sunset Avenue April 20.
•A school resource officer (SRO) worked with administration at the middle school regarding a report of a student committing a weapons violation. The charges are pending for the juvenile male.
•Officers were requested to assist a neighboring agency in locating and stopping a stolen vehicle that had fled April 20. Officers successfully stopped the vehicle in the 7000 block of Lake Drive and the two occupants were arrested. The originating agency is handling the investigation.
•An officer took a report of unemployment fraud from a resident in the 7100 block of Snow Owl Lane April 20. The incident was documented and is under investigation. Another case was reported from a resident in the 6800 block of Lacasse Drive April 21.
•Officers were dispatched to a grass fire in the 6400 block of I-35E April 20. The fire was extinguished.
•An officer responded to a theft from a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive April 21. The incident is under investigation.
•An officer took a damage to property report from a resident in the 100 block of Morgan Lane April 22. There are no suspects at this time.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation in the area of 44th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE April 22. An adult male driver was subsequently arrested for a gross misdemeanor violation and booked into the Anoka County Jail.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for multiple violations on I-35W near Sunset Avenue NE April 23. The male driver was subsequently arrested on a felony warrant and transported to the Anoka County Jail.
•An officer took a traffic complaint near the area of Main Street and Aenon Place April 23. The report was forwarded on to the Traffic Safety Committee for review.
