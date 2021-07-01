The Lino Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer took a theft of fuel report in the 7500 block of Lake Drive June 8. An adult male was subsequently charged with theft and for driving after revocation.
•Officers assisted the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office in trying to stop a stolen vehicle on I-35W near Lake Drive June 8 that was involved in an assault. The vehicle fled from the officers.
•An officer responded to a delayed hit-and-run accident at a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive June 8. The incident is under investigation.
•An officer responded to a call regarding a theft from a business in the 500 block of Lilac Street June 8. The incident is under investigation.
•An officer was dispatched to a minor hit-and-run property damage accident in the 500 block of Apollo Drive June 9. An investigation is being conducted to identify the driver of the vehicle, who left the scene.
•A community service officer (CSO) took an anonymous complaint of a violation of city animal ordinances in the 7600 block of Palomino Lane June 9. The animal owner was given two weeks to resolve the violation.
•A CSO responded to an animal complaint at a boat launch in the 7400 block of Main Street June 9. The CSO determined that a dog bite had occurred. Both parties involved were spoken to, and it was determined that the dog was vaccinated and no medical attention was wanted by the victim.
•An officer located a suspicious vehicle in a park in the 7400 block of Main Street June 9. The owner of the vehicle was located and cited for being in the park after hours and for fishing without a license.
•Officers responded to a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive June 10 on a report of stolen construction equipment. The case is under investigation.
•An officer responded to a business in the 700 block of Apollo Drive for a delayed theft report June 10. The officer documented the incident and is investigating.
•Officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 8100 block of I-35E June 11. Officers located the vehicle and assisted the State Patrol and fire staff with traffic control and the vehicle fire.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 2200 block of Main Street June 11. The officer subsequently located marijuana in the vehicle, and the driver was issued a citation for the offense.
•Officers responded to delayed report of damage to property in the area of Lake Drive and I-35W June 11. The incident was documented and officers attempted to locate the juvenile suspect.
•Officers responded to a residence along with fire personnel on a report of a barn on fire in the 8100 block of 20th Avenue June 11. Officers found it was actually a machine that caught fire, and the fire had spread, but no structures were involved. The fire division assisted the owner in putting the fire out.
•Officers responded to a residential area near Sherman Lake Road and Osprey Court June 11 on a report of a lot of cars parked in the street and two males urinating. Officers responded to the scene, but did not find anything suspicious.
•Officers responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident in the 1600 block of Ash Street June 12. One driver was cited for multiple offenses.
•Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle personal injury accident on I-35W near Lake Drive June 13. Upon arrival, only one vehicle was on scene with no occupants. The crash was investigated by the State Patrol.
•Officers and firefighters responded to a grass fire in a ditch in the area of Pine Street NE and Fourth Street June 13. The fire was extinguished.
•Officers responded to a report of a disorderly male at an assisted living facility in the 700 block of Town Center Parkway June 14. The adult male was arrested and booked into jail for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
•An officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Town Center Parkway and Lake Drive June 14 because the driver didn't have a valid license and had an outstanding warrant. The adult female was arrested and booked into jail for driving after revocation, a child restraint violation and displaying the wrong registration, as well as having an outstanding warrant. The three children in the vehicle were placed in protective care by Anoka County Child Protection officials.
•An officer responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident in the 300 block of Birch Street June 15. The incident was documented, and a state accident report was completed because of the damage amount. A juvenile male was cited for using his cell phone while driving, and one vehicle was towed from the scene.
•An officer responded to a residence in the 6600 block of East Shadow Lake Drive for a neighbor dispute June 15. The officer spoke to both parties involved and advised them of further steps to take to avoid any further conflict.
•A resident in the 200 block of Carl Street was told to put out an illegal burn June 15. The fire was extinguished.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for not displaying any license plates in the 800 block of Orange Street June 16. The adult male driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was also cited for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance and for not displaying license plates.
•Officers responded to a report of a male smashing his car in a parking lot in the 700 block of Apollo Drive June 16. The male was located, and officers learned he was experiencing mechanical problems with his vehicle and was trying to fix it.
•An officer responded to a theft from motor vehicle report in the 800 block of Pine Street June 16. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers responded to a hit-and-run accident near the intersection of Robinson Drive and Cardinal Way June 17. An adult male was subsequently arrested and booked into jail for second-degree DWI refusal, third-degree DWI and open bottle violation.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 7400 block of I-35E June 18. The driver was subsequently arrested for violating an order for protection, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after revocation and speeding.
•Officers responded to a business in the 2300 block of Main Street June 18 on a report of an unwanted person who was out of control in the lobby. The person was identified and asked not to return to the premises.
•Officers responded to a call of a personal injury accident involving a motorcycle in the 2200 block of Main Street June 18. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
•An officer responded to a complaint of vehicles speeding on Lake Drive; extra patrol was requested.
•An officer responded to a suspicious person report near 80th Street and I-35E June 19. The individual was located and arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and other charges.
•An officer responded to a possible vehicle theft in the 700 block of Aqua Lane June 20. The investigation is ongoing.
•An officer observed a traffic violation in the 1400 block of Victor Hugo Boulevard in Hugo June 20. The driver was stopped and cited for using a wireless device while driving.
•An officer took a phone call report regarding an argument between two people over a parking spot at a retail store in the 700 block of Apollo Drive June 21. No crime was committed, and both sides were advised of better ways to resolve issues in the future.
