The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A suspicious occupied vehicle parked at a closed business in the 13000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 11:03 p.m. April 23 turned out to be a driver who pulled over to talk on his cell phone.
Two drivers were arrested at 6:53 p.m. April 24 on Harrow Avenue N. and 157th Street N. for being involved in a hit-and-run accident with each other and where both left the scene in an easterly direction.
The driver of the sedan had a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert for assault from a neighboring agency out on her. The male driver was arrested after it was discovered the motorcycle he was riding was stolen.
•A juvenile arriving at an address in the 4000 block of Fable Road N. and leaving in a blue scooter at 9:07 p.m. April 24 was reported for ringing the complainant’s doorbell, then mooning the complainant’s Ring camera.
Although the business end of the juvenile was not covered, the entire face of the subject was.
•A resident in the 4000 block of Emmit Drive N. at 5:28 p.m. April 25 reported her resident adult son for being very loud whenever he is upset. Deputies explained the process of obtaining an eviction order or an order for protection (OFP), if necessary.
•An unidentified motorist was issued a written warning at 6:09 p.m. April 25 on 159th Street N. and Foxhill Avenue N. for passing another vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. at 1:17 p.m. April 26 reported a possible stolen vehicle parked in front of his residence. Deputies advised the complainant that the vehicle was not registered as stolen, but he had the right to tow it, if he desired. The complainant said he would put a note on the windshield.
•A motorist was cited at 3:47 p.m. April 26 on Forest Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road for expired registration.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. at 3:56 p.m. April 26 reported paying for snow removal services during the winter season, though he never had any snow removed by the business.
•A resident in the 13000 block of Geneva Avenue N. at 10:15 a.m. April 27 reported her mother for mailing her mortgage paperwork in violation of an OFP. The subject admitted to deputies that she mailed the envelope containing mortgage paperwork.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Fountain Avenue N. at 4:17 p.m. April 27 reported her son’s ex-girlfriend for staying on her doorstep and refusing to leave. Deputies arrived on the scene to transport the trespasser to Kwik Trip to wait for a ride.
A resident in the 5000 block of Fairpoint Drive N. at 6:49 p.m. April 27 reported his mother for taking his butane from his room.
Deputies quickly advised the complainant that, as he is a minor, his mother has the right to make household rules and to confiscate his items.
•A motorist was issued a written warning at 6:36 a.m. April 28 on 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding.
•A Wisconsin motorist was cited at 6:50 a.m. April 28 on westbound 170th Street and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
•A suspicious occupied vehicle reported at a closed business in the 16000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 2:35 a.m. April 29 turned out to be an employee closing up for the night.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:00 a.m. April 29 on eastbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Greene Avenue N. for speeding 42 mph in a 30 mph zone by eastbound deputies, who clocked him on radar.
•A suspicious loud explosion reported at 12:30 a.m. May 1 in the 6000 block of 147th Street N. turned out to be fireworks.
•Juveniles were reported at 6:00 p.m. May 1 on the roof of Hugo Elementary school in the 14000 block of Francesca Avenue N. as part of an ongoing issue.
•A motorist was arrested for DWI at 12:34 a.m. May 2 at the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information about a possible drunk driver at the gas station. Deputies stopped the vehicle and administered field sobriety tests, all of which the driver failed.
•A purse found in the 13000 block of Flay Avenue N. at 4:11 p.m. May 2 was returned to its owner with help of an identification card found inside.
•A suspicious parked and occupied vehicle the complainant didn’t recognize at 10:27 p.m. May 2 in the 4000 block of Fable Hill Circle N. and which drove away when the complainant went outside turned out to belong to a resident of the same neighborhood.
•A motorist was likely cited at 2:29 a.m. May 3 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for possession of drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle after deputies conducted a traffic stop for equipment violation.
•An ex-girlfriend at 11:13 a.m. May 3 reported her ex-boyfriend for being in the 15000 block of Farnham Avenue N. in violation of his harassment restraining order (HRO).
•A resident in the 9000 block of 130th Street N. at 4:41 p.m. May 3 reported the person who leases his land for failure to remove his portable deer stands according to their agreement. A call from deputies resulted in the prompt removal of the stands by their owner.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Ferrara Avenue N. at 3:48 p.m. May 4 reported the ever-popular unemployment scam.
An unidentified male was arrested at 11:34 p.m. May 4 on Highway 61, just east of 140th Street, for DWI and several other violations after deputies on patrol observed a male get tossed out of a moving vehicle that took off at a high rate of speed.
The victim and other occupants of the vehicle were uncooperative about the cause of the passenger being thrown out of the vehicle, so no charges will be filed. The cause of the drama remains a mystery.
•A motorist was cited at 6:44 a.m. May 5 on Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. for displaying tabs that expired in September and for providing an expired driver’s license.
•A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 9:51 a.m. May 5 from a vehicle parked at Wilson Tool in the 12000 block of Farnham Avenue N.
A resident in the 4000 block of 162nd Street N. at 10:55 a.m. May 6 reported investing $6,000 in Bitcoin with a friend in Maine and never receiving a return on her investment.
She was supposed to receive a return on her investment the next day and never received any money from the suspect. Deputies advised the complainant that her issue was a civil matter, and that she needed to take the case to court.
•A suspicious person reported at 6:07 p.m. May 7 in the 5000 block of 159th Street N. turned out to be an employee of a pest control company waiting for a co-worker to finish his job. Deputies verified his story with the supposed client and with the subject’s ID badge, which turned out to be authentic.
•Formal complaints were lodged against several unidentified persons following a 12:38 a.m. May 8 traffic stop on 129th Street N. and Exhall Avenue N. during which deputies found a controlled substance in the vehicle.
•An unidentified motorist was cited at 10:01 a.m. May 8 in the 6000 block of 170th Street N. for failure to provide proof of insurance following a traffic stop for speed.
•A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 2:36 p.m. May 8 in the 14000 block of Finale Avenue N.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.