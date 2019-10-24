The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 5:23 p.m. Sept. 16 on westbound Egg Lake Road N. and Foxhill Avenue N. for speeding 50 mph in a 35 mph zone by eastbound Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on routine patrol who clocked him at 57 mph. The driver, who did not have a driver’s license at the time, said he must have been going 40 mph. He received a verbal warning for not having a driver’s license in his possession.
•A vehicle parked in the 4000 block of 149th Street N. was cited at 7:02 p.m. Sept. 16 for displaying tabs that expired in April 2018.
•A resident in the 6000 block of Egg Lake Road N. at 8:16 p.m. Sept. 16 reported her debit card used at the Papa John’s in Conyers, Georgia, even though she still had the card in her possession. Deputies provided the complainant with contact information for the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department in Georgia to file a report.
•A motorist in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 10:24 p.m. Sept. 16 was cited for failure to provide proof of insurance after deputies pulled her over for speeding within a 35 mph zone.
•A Minnesota woman was cited at 10:56 a.m. Sept. 17 on eastbound 140th Street N. and Hyde Avenue N. for driving on an expired driver’s license after deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding and discovered her expired status on their computer. When asked why her license expired in April 2018, the driver said she had never received a new license due to commercial driver’s license issues. She was verbally warned for speeding.
•A resident in the 13000 block of Europa Trail N. at 11:26 a.m. Sept. 17 reported receiving a voicemail from someone claiming her Social Security number had been compromised due to an accident and that she should call back and press “2” to fix it.
•A Hugo man was arrested without incident on Ramsey and Sherburne county warrants at 6:04 p.m. Sept. 17 in the 5000 block of Evergreen Drive N. He had arrived home only to find deputies waiting to serve the warrants.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 4:44 p.m. Sept. 18 reported his estranged wife for stealing one of his checks, forging his signature and cashing the check for $900. The complainant said the check was drawn on his personal account that wasn’t shared between the couple. The estranged wife told deputies the complainant wrote the check out for her to buy new tires for her vehicles. The complainant denied doing so. Investigation continues.
•A motorist was cited at 1:19 a.m. Sept. 20 on southbound Forest Blvd. N. at 120th Street N. for driving after revocation after deputies noticed the vehicle didn’t have license plate lights. When they looked up the dim plate number, the registered owner showed revoked status.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:14 a.m. Sept. 20 on westbound 170th Street N. for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone after eastbound deputies clocked him at 70 mph. The driver said he was going 65 mph.
•A Minnesota driver was cited at 12:55 p.m. Sept. 20 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 35 mph in a 30 mph zone by eastbound deputies who clocked him at 38 mph. Seven other motorists were cited for speed at the same intersection within a 24-hour period.
•Two males were transported to the hospital at 11:11 p.m. Sept. 21 after a fight at the American Legion in the 5000 block of 140th Street N.
Upon arrival at the scene, deputies observed approximately 10-15 people involved in the altercation.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 1:47 p.m. Sept. 22 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 35 mph in a 30 mph zone by eastbound deputies on stationary speed patrol who clocked him at 38 mph. Two other motorists were cited that same day at the same location for speeding.
•A resident in the 13000 block of Flay Avenue N. at 8:48 a.m. Sept. 23 reported that someone had left a note on the windshield of his truck complaining about his boat being parked on the street for at least 72 hours.
The complainant told deputies he thought the note leaver was his neighbor, and deputies should have a talk with her about “touching his property.” Deputies said they would be doing no such thing, because the complainant had no proof that she was the one.
•A resident in the 12000 block of Foxhill Avenue N. reported a backpack containing a work laptop and accessories was taken from his motor vehicle overnight Sept. 23-24.
•A Hugo man was arrested on a Ramsey County felony warrant for a controlled substance at 10:56 a.m. Sept. 24 in the 13000 block of Fiona Avenue N. after deputies conducting extra patrol in the area received a tip that the subject and his friend were holed up inside the residence. When the homeowner arrived home, deputies entered the residence and issued multiple commands for the subject to show himself.
Eventually, deputies found the subject hiding under a bed and forcibly arrested him.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 170th Street N. at 11:39 a.m. Sept. 24 reported a $650 iPhone7 stolen and provided information about the suspected thief.
•A Hugo woman at 2:39 p.m. Sept. 24 reported a man for hitting her multiple times in the arm while they were on their way to Woodbury via southbound I-35E at County Road J.
The complainant said she was surprised the man slugged her
in the arm so many times, because she had thought he was supposed
to be her friend.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 165th Street N. at 1:00 a.m. Sept. 25 reported chasing two suspicious males off his property. Deputies in the area at 12:49 a.m. answering a vehicle fire call on Highway 61 and 65th Street N. searched the area for the males and eventually found them cowering in a field.
The men said they were the occupants of the vehicle on fire. The subjects revealed they were really cowering from being arrested on warrants rather than evading the flames. Instead of being taken to their “safe space,” the subjects were transported to jail.
•A Minnesota man was cited at 12:33 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 5000 block of 148th Street N. for not wearing a seat belt by deputies on stationary patrol on Forest Blvd. N.
The driver, who was still not belted in when deputies approached his vehicle, initially claimed that he had just taken it off. After a short pause, the driver admitted he had never put it on because he was just driving from his home to the nearby auto parts store. Deputies described the motorist as unhappy at receiving a citation, yet mysteriously characterized his attitude as “good.”
•A resident in the 4000 block of 124th Street N. reported items stolen from his boat overnight Sept. 25-26.
•A resident in the 4000 block of Empress Way N. at 12:40 p.m. Sept. 26 reported receiving a voicemail claiming to be from the IRS Helpline offering assistance with decreasing her IRS debt. When Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried calling back on the number, they could not get through.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 129th Street N. at 7:13 p.m. Sept. 26 reported receiving a phone call from a party claiming to be from Amazon and advising her that there was a breach on her account. The caller told the complainant he had credited her account with $500 and that she needed to obtain a Walmart gift card in that account and give him the number.
Unfortunately, she did as instructed and is now out $500.
•A daughter was arrested at 4:46 a.m. Sept. 27 in the 13000 block of Fiona Avenue N. for misdemeanor violating an order for protection after her mother called in a possible burglary in progress. The complainant told deputies she heard banging coming from a downstairs window and the alarm sounding, although she didn’t see anyone. When deputies checked the area, they located a running vehicle whose driver admitted to dropping off the subject.
The subject had told the driver she planned to break into her mother’s house. Deputies later found the subject hiding near the residence.
•A 2010 Ford F-150 extended cab truck was reported stolen at 9:47 a.m. Sept. 27 from a business parking lot in the 16000 block of Forest Blvd. N. The unlocked vehicle with keys was last seen on Sept. 16.
•Several items were reported stolen from an unlocked truck in the 4000 block of Cosette Lane N. at 9:50 a.m. Sept. 27.
The complainant said that the thief was captured on camera at approximately 3:30 a.m. that morning. The video footage was placed into evidence.
•A Minnesota motorist was issued a written warning by northbound deputies at 6:23 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 14000 block of southbound Forest Blvd. N. for speeding in a 55 mph zone. Four other motorists were pulled over for speeding at that same location within the same 24-hour period.
•A Minnesota motorist was issued a verbal warning at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 4000 block of Heritage Parkway N. for stop sign violation and possession of a small amount of marijuana after being pulled over for rolling through a stop sign. During the traffic stop, deputies smelled unburnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver admitted to having pot and handed over a bag of it.
•A wallet belonging to a Scandia resident was reported found at 6:40 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 5000 block of 152nd Street N. The Hugo Public Works Department took custody of the wallet and put it in their safe for a few days to wait for the owner to come get it.
•A wallet was reported stolen at midnight Sept. 28 from the 4000 block of Prairie Trail N.
•Deputies responding to a noise complaint at 1:01 a.m. Sept. 28 in the 6000 block of 151st Street N., quickly located the source of the noise and shut down all activity for the night.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 9:28 a.m. Sept. 28 on eastbound 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph by westbound deputies who clocked him at 70 mph.
•A resident in the 7000 block of 177th Street N. at 9:36 a.m. Sept. 28 reported his mailbox destroyed by a stray motor vehicle.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 6:14 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 5000 block of 147th Street N. for using a wireless communication device. Deputies turning left onto Frenchman Road observed her use her phone while sitting at a red light. The driver was driving with a child in the van. Deputies described the driver’s attitude as excellent as she admitted to looking at a text from her husband, which she knew she shouldn’t be doing.
Loretta Harding
