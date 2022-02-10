The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A harassment restraining order (HRO) violation was reported at 2:04 a.m. Jan. 2 in the 15000 block of Glenbrook Avenue N.
• A suspicious person ringing a doorbell was reported at 3:19 a.m. Jan. 2 in the 13000 block of Fiona Avenue N.
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 8:43 a.m. Jan. 2 responded to a husband in the 4000 block of 150th Street N. whose wife took his car keys away. Deputies explained to the male that their pickup truck is marital property and that his wife was entitled to keep the keys away from him if he was being an unsafe driver.
• A gas spill was reported at 7:38 p.m. Jan. 2 at a station in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
• A suspicious male asleep in his vehicle at 2:34 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. turned out to be a visitor to town for some classes who couldn’t find a hotel room until the following evening. Deputies offered resources and assistance, but the subject declined them.
• Deputies on routine traffic patrol conducted what they termed a “reasonable suspicion” traffic stop of a vehicle at 3:55 a.m. Jan. 3 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 120th Street N. and located narcotics in the vehicle.
• Check fraud was reported at 9:49 a.m. Jan. 3 after a Moose Lake resident recently sold an ice castle to a party living at an undisclosed location in Hugo and was paid with a dishonored check. Deputies advised the complainant to contact the Moose Lake Police Department to report the incident. Meanwhile, deputies said they would keep an eye out for the ice house in Hugo.
• A motorist was arrested for DWI at 3:01 a.m. Jan. 4 in the area of Isleton Avenue N. and 132nd Street N. after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle impeding traffic.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 4 from a vehicle in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N.
• Two vehicle owners were cited this week for winter parking violations. At 2:27 a.m. Jan. 5, a registered owner was cited in the area of 150th Street N. and Glenbrook Avenue N. At 1:57 a.m. Jan. 6, a vehicle owner was cited for parking on the roadway in the 4000 block of Empress Way while it was actively snowing.
• An unidentified female was arrested on a felony warrant at 7:03 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 7000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. after deputies were dispatched out to assist in a probation matter.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Preserve Court N. at 2:24 p.m. Jan. 5 reported unemployment benefits taken out in his name after he received a letter stating that no money had been taken. Deputies advised the caller to contact his credit companies and bank to monitor for suspicious activity.
• Deputies were dispatched out to a call about a theft from motor vehicle in the 6000 block of Goodview Trail N. at 8:28 p.m. Jan. 6.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Homestead Avenue N. at 6:04 a.m. Jan. 4 reported an abandoned vehicle on her driveway. After deputies tried in vain to locate the registered owner of the vehicle, they advised the complainant to have the vehicle towed off her property.
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on routine patrol cited a motorist at 2:10 a.m. Jan. 9 in the area of Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for driving after revocation after they observed a vehicle without a front license plate and conducted a mobile database computer (MDC) check.
• A motorist was cited at 11:48 a.m. Jan. 9 on Highway 61 at 147th Street N. for displaying tabs that expired in April. An MDC check confirmed that the registered owner had not registered the vehicle for the new year.
• A dangerous cat was reported at 12:23 p.m. Jan. 9 in a residence in the 13000 block of Europa Court.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Jeffrey Avenue N. at 5:00 p.m. Jan. 9 reported an ex-family member for threatening to rob him. However, he said he had cameras, locked doors and windows and would be home all night. Deputies took the report as an extra patrol request.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 2:39 a.m. Jan. 10 in the area of Fitzgerald Avenue N. and 147th Street N. for driving after suspension, after deputies on routine patrol conducted a random computer check.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Elm Drive N. at 9:55 a.m. Jan. 10 reported someone attempted to file for unemployment benefits in her name.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 9:00 a.m. Jan. 11 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
• A snowmobile operator was issued a written warning at 10:53 a.m. Jan. 11 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 159th Street N. for registration violation.
• A suspicious male reported at 1:57 p.m. Jan. 11 walking back and forth along the 10000 block of Kerry Court N. turned out to be staying with his brother in the neighborhood.
• The driver of a silver vehicle was cited at 8:52 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 5000 block of 130th Street N. for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance by deputies who pulled him over for an inoperable license plate light. When deputies could finally see the license plate, they ran it and discovered the driver was revoked. During the traffic stop, deputies could finally see the face of the driver and matched his face with the photo in their computer files. When deputies requested his driver’s license and proof of insurance, the driver gave them a license that had expired five months earlier and no insurance papers at all. When the driver told deputies the vehicle was insured through his girlfriend, they checked further and discovered the driver had a prior conviction for failure to insure a vehicle.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen at 7:59 a.m. Jan. 12 from the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
• A package was reported stolen at 11:41 a.m. Jan. 12 from the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
• Theft was reported at 9:25 a.m. Jan. 13 from the 16000 block of Europa Avenue N.
• A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued at 4:28 p.m. Jan. 14 for a suspect who was reported for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order in the 14000 block of Ferrara Avenue N. The complainant forwarded to deputies five voicemails the suspect had left in the hour before the report was filed, along with several emails. After deputies confirmed several DANCO orders were in place, they contacted the suspect, who denied leaving the voicemails.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.