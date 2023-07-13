The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies escorted a motorist home at her request at 3:40 a.m. June 4, after they pulled her over for erratic driving near Forest Blvd. N. and 159th Street N. While deputies looked on, the motorist was cruising along at 47 mph in a 35 mph zone. Then she crossed over the center line and sped up to 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. Once contact with the driver was made, deputies smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage and noticed the driver’s glossy and bloodshot eyes. She stated that she had drunk four White Claw canned hard liquor drinks.

