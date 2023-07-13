The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies escorted a motorist home at her request at 3:40 a.m. June 4, after they pulled her over for erratic driving near Forest Blvd. N. and 159th Street N. While deputies looked on, the motorist was cruising along at 47 mph in a 35 mph zone. Then she crossed over the center line and sped up to 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. Once contact with the driver was made, deputies smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage and noticed the driver’s glossy and bloodshot eyes. She stated that she had drunk four White Claw canned hard liquor drinks.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:38 a.m. June 4 in the 8000 block of westbound 170th Street N. for speeding 60 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies in their marked squad who clocked her on radar at 70 mph. The driver admitted to going too fast and was given a break in her citation fine.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Europa Trail Way N. at 6:46 p.m. June 4 reported two baby squirrels whose tails were tangled together. Deputies advised the resident to take the animals to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville.
• A suspicious vehicle observed by deputies at the Speedway station on Forest Blvd. N. and 147th Street N. at 9:07 a.m. June 5 turned out to be a vehicle unwanted at by the station anyway, after the station manager asked deputies to arrange to have the vehicle towed. The vehicle was blocking traffic and deliveries at the station.
• A suspicious vehicle deputies observed at 1:34 p.m. June 6 in the 4000 block of Victor Path turned out to be a Wisconsin woman looking for the house of an acquaintance. Deputies told her she had the wrong address, but couldn’t verify her story because the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension website was down at the time of contact.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Farnham Avenue N. at 10:36 a.m. June 7 reported her daughter’s ex-boyfriend for threatening her via video games.
• A woman who had an Order For Protection (OFP) out against her phoned deputies at 7:14 p.m. June 7 about possibly contacting the woman who had taken out the OFP against her at her place of employment in Anoka County. Deputes not only told the complainant not to do it, but contacted the business to place a trespass order against the complainant.
• Reported threats reported at 8:32 p.m. June 7 in the 4000 block of Heritage Parkway N. turned out to be a political disagreement at a playground. Deputies advised the complainant to just walk away from arguments regarding sensitive topics, such as abortion and religion.
• A motorist driving as if under the influence was cited for failure to provide proof of insurance at 10:23 p.m. June 8 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N., after deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop for expired registration and found the driver to have been drinking. However, after deputies administered a slate of standard field sobriety tests, they found the driver was under the limit.
• An unidentified driver was cited at 12:32 a.m. June 9 on 170th Street N. for driving after suspension, following a traffic stop for expired license plate registration.
• A business in the 5000 block of 150th Street N. at 2:17 p.m. June 9 reported furniture stolen from its premises.
• A Wisconsin motorist was cited at 8:13 p.m. June 9 in the 9000 block of eastbound 170th Street. for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies on patrol who clocked the vehicle on radar at 70 mph. Deputies reduced the official speed due to the driver being “super cooperative”.
• A westbound motorist was cited at 8:53 p.m. June 9 in the 5000 block of Egg Lake Road for speeding 50 mph in a 35 mph zone by eastbound deputies who clocked the vehicle on radar. There was no reduction in the citation fine for this driver, who said he knew the speed limit was 35 mph but thought he was going the speed limit.
• A motorist of undisclosed identity was arrested on warrant at 11:39 p.m. June 9 in the 13000 block of Forest Blvd. N., after deputies initiated a traffic stop for speeding and discovered the driver’s status on their mobile computer.
• A burglary in progress reported at 3:15 p.m. June 10 in the 4000 block of Fable Hill Parkway N. turned out to be a family member allowed to be at the house, after the complainant had a look at video surveillance footage.
• A motorcyclist was cited at 4:55 p.m. June 10 in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. for driving with an obstructed license plate and careless driving, after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the intersection of 140th Street N. and Highway 61 observed a blue motorcycle ahead of them spinning its rear tire and pulling donuts in the middle of the road.
• Deputies cited a motorist for speeding at 8:57 p.m. June 10 in the 6000 block of Egg Lake Road N., as part of the Toward Zero Deaths initiative. They also cited another motorist at 11:54 p.m. June 10 in the 7000 block of 170th Street N. for speeding.
• Residents in the 13000 block of Europa Way N. at 12:58 a.m. June 11 reported an incident of ding-dong-ditch. Deputies, who happened to be in the area, located one juvenile male. It has not been disclosed what happened next.
• A juvenile reported for possessing a handgun at 9:38 a.m. June 11 in the 5000 block of 149th Street N. turned out to be a youth who said he had an airsoft gun with an orange tip in his house. Deputies spoke to the youth’s parent who confirmed the information.
• A resident in the 12000 block of Hilo Avenue N. at 6:10 p.m. June 11 reported a friend of her soon-to-be ex-husband driving past her residence as part of ongoing issues involving custody of a vehicle. Deputies advised the complainant that her case was a civil matter and instructed her on the Harassment Restraining Order (HRO) process should the male continue with this behavior.
• A traffic stop conducted at 1:55 a.m. June 11 near Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road led to the seizure of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
• A wallet was reported found at 5:59 a.m. June 11 in the 6000 block of 150th Street N. Deputies arrived to retrieve the wallet and return it to its owner.
• A motorist was warned about possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop for equipment violation at 9:29 p.m. June 11 near Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. As deputies spoke to the motorist at the cab of the vehicle, they detected the odor of burnt pot, as well as pot residue in the center console. The driver admitted to having marijuana not in a prescribed container and no proof of a medical card. A search located a small amount of pot. The driver got off with a warning, but the pot was confiscated and will be destroyed.
• A different motorist was also pulled over for equipment violations at 9:54 p.m. June 11 near Frenchman Road and Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and received a verbal warning.
• A resident in the 5000 block of Evergreen Drive N. reported someone pounding on their door at 9:55 p.m. June 11. When deputies arrived on scene, they found no one in the area. However, on their way to another call, they found a juvenile walking in the roadway and spoke to him. When the youth said he and others were out “ding-dong-ditching”, deputies made sure he was escorted home safely and resumed answering their priority call.
• A male seen taking mail out of a mailbox in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 1:49 p.m. June 12 turned out to be the son of a resident taking the mail with permission, at a time when the household was in the middle of a family dispute that threatened to end up in court.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:58 p.m. June 12 on westbound 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 60 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies in their marked squad who clocked the vehicle on radar at 70 mph.
• An unidentified motorist was cited for driving after revocation at 10:22 p.m. June 12 near Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Greene Avenue N., following a traffic stop for failure to use a turn signal.
• A backpack was reported found at 4:58 a.m. June 13 on a curb near 141st Street N. and Flay Avenue N. Deputies collected the backpack after finding nothing noteworthy or threatening inside it
• Residents in the 5000 block of 138th Street N. reported two vehicles broken into overnight June 12-13 without any damage to the vehicles. However, a credit card was stolen and used at a Holiday gas station in Maplewood and at a McDonald’s in St. Paul. Surveillance video follow-up is pending.
• A manager at the Speedway station in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 7:11 a.m. June 14 reported being harassed by a former employee. Deputies advised the complainant on the procedure to obtain an HRO.
— Loretta Harding
