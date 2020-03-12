The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A resident in the 13000 block of Flay Avenue who at 6:38 p.m. Feb. 16 reported a missing package that reportedly had been delivered later found the package, unopened, on her mailbox.
• A suspicious vehicle reported parked at Oak Shore Park in the 12000 block of Exhall Avenue at 12:22 a.m. Feb. 17 turned out to have been driven by the complainant’s son and parked there overnight, not stolen.
• Employees at MGM Liquor in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. at 11:47 a.m. Feb. 17 reported receiving a counterfeit $10 bill earlier that week.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Elmcrest Avenue N. at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 17 reported someone went through the mailboxes in their neighborhood. Mail was left on the street the previous Saturday. The complainant said she would advise the neighbors to adjust their cameras to try to have a better view of nefarious activity around the mailboxes.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 3:01 a.m. Feb. 18 in the 6000 block of 147th Street and in the 14000 block of Geneva Avenue N. turned out to belong to the paper delivery person.
• A motor vehicle left unlocked and running in a driveway in the 12000 block of Fairbanks Avenue N. at 6:46 a.m. Feb. 18 was reported stolen. Information was sent to the National Crime Information Center.
• A vehicle was reported stolen at 6:17 p.m. Feb. 18 from the 8000 block of 140th Street N.
• A daughter reported that her mother in the 5000 block of 158th Street N. at 12:49 p.m. Feb. 19 had received several phone calls from a male who claimed to be from Publisher’s Clearing House and who said she had won a prize. When the complainant overheard the conversation, she knew it was a scam; mom quickly hung up on the male.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 6:32 p.m. Feb. 20 for stop sign violation via semaphore in the 5000 block of Frenchman Road.
• Mysterious noises in the night heard at 12:21 a.m. Feb. 21 by a resident in the 13000 block of Europa Court N. turned out to be his rabbit, which escaped its cage.
• The driver of a white sedan was cited at 10:06 a.m. Feb. 21 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue for speeding 70 mph in a posted 55 mph zone by eastbound Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who clocked her a 72 mph. The driver admitted to traveling 70 mph in what she thought was a 60 mph zone.
• A driver westbound on 170th Street N. at Ingersoll Avenue N. at 8:03 a.m. Feb. 22 was cited for speeding 71 mph in a posted 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked her at 71 mph. The driver admitted to 70 mph.
• An eastbound motorist was cited at 9:00 a.m. Feb. 22 on 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies. The driver admitted to going 75 mph.
• A westbound motorist was cited at 9:57 a.m. Feb. 22 on Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 42 mph in a 35 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol.
• An unidentified motorist was issued a written warning at 11:21 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 7000 block of 137th Street N. for speeding.
• A male was cited at 1:40 p.m. Feb. 22 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for trespassing. Deputies driving through Hugo Estates spotted the man, who they knew to be banned from the property until August.
• A southbound motorist was cited at 4:04 p.m. Feb. 22 on Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road for speeding 50 mph in a 35 mph zone. Deputies northbound on Highway 61 observed the vehicle approaching at a rapid rate.
The driver was also issued a verbal warning for presenting a slightly expired proof of insurance card.
• The driver of a vehicle being towed on Forest Blvd. N. at 137th Street N. at 9:53 p.m. Feb. 22 was arrested for driving after suspension after deputies pulled the combined rig over for no rear taillights at night and conducted a computer check.
Loretta Harding
