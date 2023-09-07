The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• Two vehicles were reported for racing in the 6000 block of 132nd Street N. at 4:55 p.m. July 23.
• Juveniles were reported at 8:01 p.m. July 23 in the 6000 block of 145th Bay N. for driving a cart and pulling a wagon behind it with a rope. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the youths and spoke with them and a parent.
• Graffiti was reported spray-painted on the side of a metal building in the 5000 block of 145th Street N., as well as on sheets of plywood, at 9:01 a.m. July 24.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 11:04 a.m. July 24 on Geneva Avenue N. and westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. for speeding 50 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked the vehicle on radar at 50 mph. The driver also received a citation for failure to provide a valid driver’s license.
• A westbound motorist was cited at 7:27 a.m. July 25 in the 14000 block of Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 35 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies in their marked squad on stationary patrol. who clocked the vehicle on radar at 71 mph.
• An unidentified driver was arrested at 12:40 p.m. July 25 on Frenchman Road and Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for driving after cancellation due to unsafe behavior.
• Theft was reported at 4:59 p.m. July 25 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
• An unwanted person was reported at 7:11 p.m. July 25 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. Deputies dispatched to the scene issued a trespass notice to the unwelcome party.
• Credit card fraud was reported at 2:42 p.m. July 26 in the 6000 block of 150th Street N.
• A trespass notice was issued at 6:46 p.m. July 26 on Highway 61 and 170th Street N. as part of an associated case.
• A verbal argument over a girl was reported at 12:48 p.m. July 27 in the 13000 block of Fenway Blvd. N.
• Deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies twice this week on Forest Blvd. N. The first motor vehicle crash occurred at 140th Street N. at 2:19 p.m. July 27, and the second at 120th Street N. at 12:06 p.m. July 29.
• A Hugo resident of undisclosed address reported a scam phone call request at 7:02 p.m. July 28. Nothing was reported stolen, whether money or personal information.
• After a resident in the 12000 block of Flay Road N. reported being the victim of ding-dong-ditch at 2:23 a.m. July 29, deputies arrived on scene to search the area. On arrival, deputies noted nothing of interest on that street and decided to check one block over. There, they saw two unidentified people walking. As soon as the people saw the squad, they hightailed it into a wooded area, and deputies did not see them again.
• Deputies on routine patrol at 3:01 a.m. July 29 observed a vehicle bearing tabs from May 2022 at a local gas station and conducted a traffic stop shortly after the vehicle left the business. After verifying that the vehicle’s registration was actually expired, deputies likely issued a citation or warning to the driver.
• A Wisconsin motorist was cited for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone at 7:49 a.m. July 29 in the 8000 block of westbound 170th Street N. by east-facing deputies on stationary radar patrol, who clocked the vehicle on radar at 76 mph. The driver admitted to speeding 70 mph.
• An unidentified male was arrested at 9:25 p.m. July 29 after deputies were dispatched out to the scene of a domestic in the 6000 block of 144th Street N. by a third-party caller. On arrival, deputies observed two people at a dining table in the middle of an argument. Noting that the complainant had mentioned hearing a suicidal statement being made, deputies observed a hunting rifle near the table on the floor. After determining that the male had fired the rifle in the basement, deputies arrested him.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested for suspicion of DWI at 11:48 p.m. July 29 near 152nd Street N. and Forest Blvd. N., following a traffic stop for equipment violation.
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a verbal warning to a motorist at 2:47 a.m. July 30 on Homestead Avenue and 140th Street for possessing a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop for failure to maintain the lane. The driver handed over the pot, which deputies confiscated to place into evidence, as the effective date for the legalization of marijuana was yet two days away.
• Deputies responded to a physical domestic report at 8:11 p.m. July 30 in the 7000 block of 165th Street N. When deputies arrived at the scene, the parties were uncooperative with them.
• Following a traffic stop for illegal lane change and failure to maintain a single lane at 9:26 p.m. July 30 near 130th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N., deputies discovered a possible domestic abuse no-contact abuse (DANCO) violation and domestic assault.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 134th Street N. at 1:37 a.m. July 31 reported her peers for putting shaving cream, toilet paper and glitter on her car and on the driveway. The complainant’s mother stated that she would talk to the suspect’s mother and declined further assistance from deputies.
• An abandoned vehicle reported at 12:48 p.m. July 31 in the 5000 block of 150th Street N. turned out not to have been stolen after all, and deputies directed the New Brighton Police Department to attempt contact with the registered owner. The vehicle was left legally parked.
• A resident somewhere in Hugo reported receiving emails asking for gift cards at 7:13 p.m. July 31. Deputies advised the caller to secure his accounts, as no personal loss had occurred.
• A eastbound motorist in the 7000 block of 137th Street N. at 7:24 p.m. July 31 reported the driver of a westbound white vehicle for throwing a bottle out the window near Hanifl Fields and striking his windshield with it. After the complainant told deputies the bottle had cracked the windshield, they provided the complainant with a case number for insurance purposes.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Europa Way at 7:36 p.m. Aug. 1 reported the neighbor for coming over to talk about homeowner’s association issues. Deputies advised the complainant that their report was a civil matter and to contact other management.
• Deputies issued a citation to a motorist at 1:39 a.m. Aug. 2 on Forest Blvd. N. and 140th Street N. for failure to provide proof of insurance, following a traffic stop for a missing license plate light.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at midnight Aug. 3 on 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for a missing license plate light. Because the driver was under the age of 21, deputies searched the vehicle after having detected an odor of marijuana and found a pipe with burnt marijuana residue.
• Deputies pulled another motorist over for speeding at 2:38 a.m. Aug. 3 on Forest Blvd. N. and 177th Street N. and smelled marijuana in that vehicle as well. Deputies found yellow wax containers that appeared to be consistent with THC wax.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 6:01 a.m. Aug. 3 on Frenchman Road and Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for failure to display current registration, following a traffic stop for the tardy tabs. The driver was also cited for failure to present a current driver’s license.
• A banned person seeking to retrieve items from the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 3:48 p.m. Aug. 3 found out they had not been trespassed from the property and could collect the items after all.
• Deputies initiated a traffic stop and issued a citation at 3:19 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
• Theft was reported at 6:44 p.m. Aug. 4 from the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
• Deputies were dispatched out to the scene of two neighbors in the 6000 block of 145th Street N. at 10:18 p.m. Aug. 4. They were confronting each other over a juvenile’s role in a ding-dong-ditch enterprise. Although the males yelled at each other, there was no crime committed, and deputies advised them to avoid each other.
• Occupants of a suspicious vehicle parked outside a closed business in the 14000 block of Mercantile Drive at 11:54 p.m. Aug. 4 were issued verbal warnings, after the complainant suspected they were involved in a drug transaction.
• Deputies conducted a warrant arrest at 3:03 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 12000 block of Keller Avenue N.
— Loretta Harding
