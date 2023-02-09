The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

• A motorist was warned for equipment violation and for possessing drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle at 6:13 p.m. Dec. 28 in the area of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Greene Avenue N. after being pulled over for for equipment violation. During the traffic stop, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed used THC cartridges in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded nothing further, however. THC cartridges are filled with cannabis oil.

