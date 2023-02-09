The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A motorist was warned for equipment violation and for possessing drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle at 6:13 p.m. Dec. 28 in the area of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Greene Avenue N. after being pulled over for for equipment violation. During the traffic stop, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed used THC cartridges in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded nothing further, however. THC cartridges are filled with cannabis oil.
• An adult male was arrested for DWI at 6:00 p.m. Dec. 30 in the area of Heritage Parkway N. and Elmcrest Avenue N. after being pulled over for registration violation and driving conduct. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed the driver was impaired and conducted standard field sobriety testing to gain knowledge as to why that could be.
• An unidentified woman was arrested for DWI at 3:34 a.m. Jan. 1 on French Drive N. and Fanning Drive N. after deputies took a complaint from an off-duty Oakdale officer and observed the vehicle’s driving conduct.
• A motorist was warned about smoking and having marijuana in a motor vehicle at 10:42 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N., following a traffic stop for speeding. On contact, deputies detected the odor of pot and saw “shake” in the center console. (Less-than-perfect marijuana scraps are known as “shake.”) A small jar of weed was also discovered in the glove box. The paraphernalia was seized and the driver released with a warning due to his cooperation.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 138th Street N. at 2:43 p.m. Jan. 5 reported her homeowner’s association for not plowing her driveway and street. When deputies drove by the residence, they observed that the driveway had been plowed, except for three inches that had accumulated on its surface after nearly a foot of snow had fallen over a three-day period. The complainant told deputies that she needed to go out and pick up a prescription, and that if she were to get a blood clot and die, she would sue the association.
• Deputies banished a male from the American Legion in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. at 5:31 p.m. Jan. 5 after the establishment requested they “trespass” him from the premises.
• While describing a motorist’s behavior as “good,” deputies issued a written warning at 5:34 p.m. Jan. 6 in the area of Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. for using a cell phone while driving, following a traffic stop for failure to drive in a single lane due to distraction.
• An unidentified male was arrested for DWI at 3:02 p.m. Jan. 8 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road following a report of a driver slumped over at the wheel. When deputies arrived on scene, the male had wandered off and was eventually apprehended by Minnesota State Patrol officers.
• Deputies issued a written warning for speeding to a motorist at 9:42 a.m. Jan. 8 in the area of 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N.
• Four snowmobile operators were verbally warned at 2:57 p.m. Jan. 7 in the area of Highway 61 and 170th Street N. for not properly displaying the trail stickers they had bought.
• A motorist was issued a written warning for expired registration at 9:34 p.m. Jan. 8 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 165th Street N. after deputies observed the vehicle traveling on a public roadway without its rear license plate illuminated. During the traffic stop, deputies discovered that the tabs had expired in April 2022.
• A motorist was cited at 12:18 a.m. Jan. 9 in the 8000 block of 170th Street N. for possessing drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle.
• A landlord in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way N. at 11:54 a.m. Jan. 9 reported finding a glass one-hitter pipe on the floor as she was cleaning up after a tenant who had moved out. Deputies advised the complainant to simply throw away the pipe.
• A westbound motorist was cited at 6:16 a.m. Jan. 10 on 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol in their marked squad, who clocked the vehicle on radar at 79 mph. The driver admitted to going too fast.
• A northbound motorist was cited at 10:52 a.m. Jan. 10 on Isleton Avenue N. and 136th Street N. for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone by southbound deputies in their marked squad, who clocked the vehicle on radar at 71 mph after they noticed its high rate of speed. The driver, who admitted to going too fast, said he was late for a meeting with his boss.
• A resident in the 6000 block of Egg Lake Road at 11:43 a.m. Jan. 11 reported receiving a phone call from an unknown male claiming to be from the FBI, complete with identification number, saying that the complainant would be arrested if he didn’t get him $5,000. The complainant said he knew it was a fraud and wouldn’t cooperate with the male.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested on multiple warrants at 5:56 p.m. Jan. 11 in the area of Frenchman Road and Forest Blvd. N. following a traffic stop for equipment violation.
• Suspicious material reported being dumped into a dumpster in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 6:12 a.m. Jan. 13 turned out to be just garbage.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:02 a.m. Jan. 13 in the area of Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. for displaying tabs that expired in September 2022.
• A customer of a business in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 10:16 a.m. Jan. 13 reported a male in his 30s who was wearing a hoodie for following her into the store and all around it. The male was seen driving a black Honda Accord.
— Loretta B. Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.