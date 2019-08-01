The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• Three unidentified youths were reported at 5:07 p.m. June 22 for riding their bicycles over a dirt mound on private property in the area of Fenway Avenue N. and 140th Street N.
• A girl attending a graduation party in the 6000 block of 151st Street N. at 11:02 p.m. June 22 reported being jumped by multiple females. The victim suffered multiple facial injuries.
• A male reported as passed out drunk at 3:35 a.m. June 23 in front of the complainant’s residence in the 5000 block of 149th Street N. turned out to be
too lost and tired to pick up his pizza and chocolate milk and find his friends.
The friends soon arrived to take care of him.
• A drunk male was reported at 4:30 a.m. June 23 loitering near the car wash at the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. His friend was summoned to take him back to his residence.
• Two suspicious males reported at 4:38 a.m. June 23 in the 15000 block of Everton Avenue N. for pulling up to the end of a cul-de-sac and shining flashlights around the area turned out to be to
buddies who just wanted to lie in the grass, smoke cigarettes and “chill”
for a minute.
When Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised the pair that their activities seemed suspicious, they agreed and left.
• An unidentified juvenile was issued a written warning at 10:41 a.m. June 24 in the 8000 block of 155th Street N. for careless driving and failure to display current registration, after being pulled over for fishtailing around a corner.
• A Stillwater Township man, 19, was cited at 3:08 p.m. June 24 in the 14000 block of Fitzgerald Avenue N. for failing to stop at the stop sign on eastbound upper 146th Street N. before turning right onto southbound Fitzgerald Avenue. The driver, who pulled himself over, said he
“rolled the stop sign a little bit” due to driving a manual transmission.
• A resident in the 7000 block of 132nd Street N. at 3:20 a.m. June 25 reported a male for violating a harassment restraining order by phoning the complainant more than 10 times within one hour. The subject told deputies he was calling to ask the complainant why she hadn’t paid him for work he did for her. The complainant was unable to provide a copy of the HRO.
• An unidentified youth was issued a written warning at 9:39 a.m. June 25 in the 5000 block of 126th Street N. for due care violation and failure to provide proof of insurance, after he was pulled over for speeding.
• A Stillwater man, 24, was issued a written warning at 10:20 a.m. June 25 in the 17000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for speeding.
• An unidentified adult male was arrested at 3:15 p.m. June 25 in the 5000 block of 147th Street N., after he drove around the Speedway gas station to avoid deputies conducting traffic and turned southbound on Forest Blvd. N. without using a turn signal. A National Crime Information Center check showed the driver with a canceled license and ignition interlock. The subject told deputies he wasn’t driving the vehicle with ignition interlock because it was being fixed.
• An unidentified youth was issued a written warning at 5:59 p.m. June 25 on Bald Eagle Lake for failure to display current registration or produce a throwable life saving device.
• A Grant man, 31, was cited at 6:27 p.m. June 25 in the 10000 block of eastbound 122nd Street N. for speeding 69 mph in a 50 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol. Although the driver sported glazed eyes, smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking, a field sobriety test showed no impairment.
• A Stillwater woman, 49, was cited at 6:47 p.m. June 25 in the 10000 block of eastbound 122nd Street N. for speeding 65 mph in a 50 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol. The driver said she was not looking at her speedometer.
• A West Lakeland Township man, 46, was cited at 7:33 p.m. June 25 in the 10000 block of eastbound 122nd Street N. for speeding 66 mph in a 50 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol.
The driver said he didn’t realize he was speeding
• A Vadnais Heights woman, 74, was cited at 11:16 a.m. June 26 on 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• A Mongoose Rumble bicycle was reported found at 7:11 p.m. June 26 on the sidewalk of Goodview Avenue at 151st Street N. The bicycle was not on file as stolen, so the public works department was notified to pick it up.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Fable Hill Circle N. at 9:38 p.m. June 26 reported that Lifelock had contacted him earlier that day asking if he had tried opening a financial account under his juvenile son’s name. The complainant suspects a man who used to live at his residence until February 2018 of possibly purchasing the personal information on line, even though the suspect had recently been sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for internet-related crimes.
• A Forest Lake man, 41,was arrested at 12:34 a.m. June 27 on Forest Blvd. N. and 152nd Street N. for suspicion of DWI and speeding 46 mph in a 35 mph zone by deputies conducting routine traffic control. When deputies pointed out the driver’s odor of alcohol and bloodshot, watery eyes, the driver admitted to drinking three beers at the bar. The subject then performed poorly on the field sobriety test, registering 117.
• A St. Paul man, 27, was arrested at 4:04 a.m. June 27 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. on a gross misdemeanor warrant for fifth degree drug possession, after deputies located a vehicle containing three sleeping occupants while conducting a business check and identified the driver with the warrant.
• A suspicious male reported entering a house in the 6000 block of 147th Street N. at 4:29 a.m. turned out to be the homeowner’s son and his friends getting the hot tub ready.
• A boys’ Mongoose bike was reported found at 12:34 p.m. June 27 leaning on a fence along Goodview Avenue N. and 150th Street N. Deputies took a photo of the bike to enter on the WCSO Facebook page to locate the owner.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 130th Way N. at 6:36 p.m. June 27 reported receiving a phone call claiming to be with Xcel Energy, and that if the complainant didn’t pay immediately, her service would be shut off within the hour. The complainant hung up because she knew her account was current and called the utility to alert them about the scam. Xcel advised the complainant they had already received several calls about scam attempts.
• A possible thief reported at 8:18 p.m. June 27 for moving property from a shed in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. into a van turned out to be the property owner just loading up some items into her van from the west side of her property.
• A girl was reported bitten by a stray cat at 8:43 p.m. June 27 in the 6000 block of 175th Street N. The bite left only a small red mark and did not puncture the skin. The girl’s mother said she was going to post on Next Door before releasing the cat.
• A Fed Ex truck reported stolen out of Ramsey County was located in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and Everton Avenue N. at 10:10 a.m. June 28, after its male driver crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. Deputies assisted the RCSO in locating the subject, who is now in custody.
• A Hugo woman, 59, was banned from an apartment unit in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 8:45 p.m. June 28, after she entered one of the units without authorization. The complainant had received a phone call the evening before about people taking items out of the shed in the backyard and found the shed open the following morning with items missing.
The “trespassed” subject told deputies she was cleaning out her brother’s unit.
• A renter of a Gopher State Storage unit in the 5000 block of 152nd Street N. reported multiple items, including firearms, hunting bows, knives and other hunting and fishing equipment stolen overnight June 28-29, after the cord to a security camera was cut at 2:34 a.m. June 29.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Foster Drive at 6:24 a.m. June 29 reported being scammed out of $1,000 for Lady Gaga tickets that she never received. The complainant said she had been in contact with the seller for the past six weeks without receiving a refund. Deputies advised the complainant to call back if the money was not returned.
• Hosts of their daughter’s graduation party in the 12000 block of Fondant trail N. were reported for making too much noise at 9:38 p.m. June 29.
• A St. Croix, Wis. man, 36, was issued a written warning at 8:52 a.m. June 30 for speeding and failure to provide proof of insurance on 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N.
• A vehicle-on-deer collision was reported at 1:58 p.m. June 30 on 137th Street N. and Homestead Avenue N., with substantial collateral damage to the deer and to the front end of the vehicle.
• A Hugo woman, 40, was cited at 6:14 p.m. June 30 in the 4000 block of westbound Frenchman Road for ignition interlock violation and for not wearing a seat belt by eastbound deputies on routine patrol who pulled her over for a missing front license plate.
The motorist admitted to not wearing her seat belt, but told deputies the vehicle with the ignition interlock was in the shop.
• A neighbor in the 9000 block of 130th Street N. was reported at 6:32 p.m. June 30 for test-firing his hunting rifle in violation of an ordinance. The shooter promised to notify his neighbor when shooting to ensure the area would be cleared of livestock.
